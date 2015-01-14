Joe Walsh calls for beheadings of ‘cowards’ who self-censored Charlie Hebdo cartoons

Former Rep. Joe Walsh, who now hosts a radio show on AM 560, isn’t very pleased that some media outlets have chosen not to show Charlie Hebdo cartoons featuring Muhammad — and as a result, has been on a tear on Twitter.

He’s called for those members of the media who have been self-censoring the images to be victims of beheadings at the hands of Islamic extremists.

As you’d expect, he caught considerable backlash, and later tweeted out “Islamists don’t take orders from me and they’ll inevitably strike again, and cowards continue to empower them. Get f—— serious.”

And for further clarification …

Get real. I don't hope for another act of terror but I know it will happen. And the appeasing cowards at CNN etal only endanger all of us. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 14, 2015

And …