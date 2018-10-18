Illinois House 15th District Democratic nominee: John D’Amico

The Chicago Sun-Times sent the candidates running for the Illinois House a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state of Illinois.

John D’Amico submitted the following answers to our questionnaire:

Please explain what cause or causes you will make priorities.

D’Amico: As an independent voice for my community I have made the following priorities to advocate for in Springfield:

1) Rein in skyrocketing property taxes: One of the complaints I hear most from both new and long-time residents in my district is how property taxes unfairly skyrocket every year. To help lower property taxes, I supported Senate Bill 484 (100th General Assembly) and House Bill 156 (100th General Assembly), both of which cut property taxes for middle-class families, with more relief for seniors, persons with disabilities, and veterans.

2) Reduce senseless gun violence: Gun safety has always been very important to me, especially given the increase in mass shootings our country has faced recently and the increased violence in the City of Chicago. People deserve to feel safe in their homes, schools, churches and communities. That’s why I voted to restrict access to assault rifles through House Bill 4107 (100th General Assembly), hold gun dealers accountable through Senate Bill 337 (100th General Assembly), and ban bump stock modifications that turn military-style assault rifles into even deadlier fully automatic machine guns through House Bill 1467 (100th General Assembly).

3) Protecting a woman’s right to choose and access to health care: While Washington works to roll back protections for women on choice and health care, I am fighting to keep access open for all women in the state of Illinois. I have also supported the reversal of the governor’s extreme cuts to lifesaving breast cancer screenings by helping to end the governor’s three-year budget crisis.

4) Making neighborhoods safer: The number of carjacking’s in our community is unacceptable, and the loophole that has let carjacker’s walk by pleading ignorance is outrageous. That’s why I helped lead on the passage of Senate Bill 2339 (100th General Assembly) to help close this loophole and keeps families safe.

Please list three concerns that are highly specific to your district, such as a project that should be undertaken or a state policy related to some local issue that must be changed.

D’Amico: 1) Carjackings: The number of carjackings in Chicago jumped from 633 in 2016 to 939 last year, a 42% increase. This is unacceptable, and people should feel safe in their communities. Too many carjackers were let loose due to a legal loophole that let them plead ignorance, with many of the kids who carjacked being caught while carjacking days later. That’s why I helped lead on the passage of Senate Bill 2339 (100th General Assembly) to help close this loophole and keeps families safe.

2) School funding: Both K-12 and institutions of higher education require increased funding to prepare students for the increasingly difficult workforce. I supported a change to the school funding formula to bring more money to Chicago and suburban schools and allow us to rely less on property taxes to fund schools. I also have two colleges – Northeastern Illinois University and North Park University – in my district. Both colleges were starved of funding because of the three-year budget crisis, with funding for critical programs like MAP grants (aid for students to attend colleges) going unfunded. I helped break the impasse on the budget last year and made sure we fully funded our universities and aid for middle class students.

3) Airplane noise: Airplane noise continues to be an issue for many residents. Changes by O’Hare after residents bought their home now allows planes to run over their home, unfairly crippling their housing values. I have called for studies on this issue in addition to tax relief for these families to go towards sound proofing homes.

What are the most important differences between you and your opponent?

D’Amico: I have a record of independence against my party. I voted for independent redistricting (HRJCA 58, 99th General Assembly), did not support the outrageous Cook County tax on beverages, and do not support a tax on retirement income.

I am the candidate in this race who most committed to and fought to lower property taxes, increase school funding, stand up for women’s health care and make neighborhoods safe.

Illinois is now the sixth-most populated state, down from No. 5, after 33,703 people moved out between July 2016 and July 2017. What must the Legislature do to make Illinois a more desirable place to live?

D’Amico: Illinois needs to do more to keep people in our state. To keep people in the state I have led on:

1) Cutting taxes on middle-class and struggling families.

2) Providing property tax relief and expanding exemptions for middle-class homeowners, seniors, and veterans.

3) Investing more in K-12 schools and institutions of higher learning.

4) Protecting women’s health, enacting commonsense gun safety laws, and providing access to affordable healthcare.

In 2017, our state’s unfunded pension liability ballooned to more than $130 billion. What’s to be done about that?

D’Amico: Illinois’ pension crisis is very complex and has been worsened by years of underfunding by both sides of the aisle, as well as the Great Recession.

To avoid the mistakes of the past, I’ve fought to require the state to make full pension payments. We must continue to do so and cannot allow political games or manufactured crises to threaten the long-term stability of the state.

Any pension changes ought to be fair to taxpayers and to public sector employees, and any legislation should be crafted with all the stakeholders at the table.

From 2000 to 2016, the number of Illinois residents who enrolled as college freshmen outside the state increased by 73% (20,507 to 35,445). Why are so many more Illinois residents going to college elsewhere? What should be done to encourage more of them to go to school here?

D’Amico: Instead of treating Illinois’ public college system as valuable as it should, lawmakers chose to neglect investments in the system for years and cut off funding entirely in the past few. This damaged the ability for the schools in my district – Northeastern Illinois University and North Park University – to serve its students. Northeastern actually had to shut down for three days in 2017 to preserve cash. It was outrageous!

In Springfield, I have fought to properly invest in our schools and students, and made it easier for in state students to obtain a college education in Illinois. I worked to pass bipartisan budgets that restored funding for higher education and MAP Grants.

These common-sense investments will in turn benefit the communities that are home to our beloved colleges and universities, creating new job growth and economic development as well as greater financial stability.

What laws, if any, should the Legislature pass to address the problem of gun violence?

D’Amico: The Legislature should pass, and the governor should sign, each of the following pieces of legislation. I strongly support each in the 100th General Assembly:

1) House Bill 1469: The Paul Bauer Act, named after a Chicago Police Commander that fell in the line of duty. This legislation would outlaw commercial purchases of body armor and limit the capacity of magazines.

2) House Bill 4107: A ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines.

3) Senate Bill 337: Gun Dealer Licensing legislation, to better regulate the flow of firearms and to crack down on dealers that do not follow safety guidelines.

4) House Bill 1467:A ban on bump stock modifications, which can modify the number of bullets fired from a gun to 800 per minute.

On-demand scheduling software now helps large retail companies determine how many staff members they will need on a day-to-day or even hour-to-hour basis. The downside is that employees may not receive their work schedules until the last minute. Oregon and a number of cities have responded by adopting “fair scheduling” laws. Would it be appropriate for the Illinois Legislature to pass a “fair scheduling” law? Please explain. What would such a law look like?

D’Amico: We need fair and reasonable scheduling not only to ensure economic fairness, but to ensure family safety as many of the workers most inconvenienced by sudden scheduling changes are single parents.

I would support legislation like the Fair Scheduling Act through House Bill 5046 (100th General Assembly), which would establish fair scheduling policies in Illinois by requiring employers to notify shift workers at least 72 hours in advance.

Should recreational marijuana be legalized in Illinois? Please explain.

D’Amico: I would only support legislation that includes input from law enforcement, educators, and medical personnel. For example, I supported House Bill 1 (98th General Assembly) which legalized medical marijuana.

However, I will not support any legislation that would increase impaired driving or making it easier for teenagers to acquire mind-altering drugs. For example, I voted against House Bill 218 (98th General Assembly) which legalized small amounts of marijuana.

Opioid overdoses and fatalities continue to rise in number. In Illinois in 2017, there were 13,395 opioid overdoses, including 2,110 deaths. What should the Legislature do, if anything, about this?

D’Amico: The opioid epidemic has increasingly affected every community, and when our communities needed help the most, Bruce Rauner turned his back on them. The Rauner budget crisis transformed an opioid problem affecting communities into a crisis as funding dried up for mental health treatment, addiction treatment, and even resources that law enforcement needs to disrupt drug trafficking rings.

I supported the Heroin Crisis Act through House Bill 1 (99th General Assembly) which expands access to treatment, requires insurance companies to provide more efficient access to care for those in need, and increases access to Narcan.

I believe some solutions to the crisis should include monitoring over-prescription and providing law enforcement and first responders with better training and tools needed to handle overdose emergencies.

The Future Energy Jobs Act, passed in 2016, is generating job growth in renewable energy and improving energy efficiency. Do you agree or disagree with the objectives and substance of the Act? What more — or less — should be done?

D’Amico: I strongly supported the Future Energy Jobs Act, which was endorsed by both labor and environmental groups, because it is a sweeping green jobs package that builds for a clean energy future, while creating more jobs in advanced technologies.

I will continue to work with environmental groups and stand up to environmental deregulation from Washington by supporting legislation that will create jobs, invest in new energies, promote the use of electric cars, invest in rail and public transportation, and reduce coal ash and nutrient pollution.

What would you do to ensure the long-term viability of the state’s Medicaid program? What is your view on managed care for Medicaid beneficiaries?

D’Amico: Every resident in this state deserves access to high-quality and affordable healthcare, which requires a strong Medicaid system. That’s why I strongly opposed the governor’s Medicaid privatization plan. Rauner’s unilateral changes to the Medicaid system were simply a bailout to large insurance companies that subsequently denied care to those in great need in order to pad their own profits.

It is also inexcusable that the Rauner administration cannot accurately estimate the cost to taxpayers of this handout to insurance companies. I have supported legislative efforts to require the governor’s administration to be more transparent and not push through no-bid contracts.

Underfunding at the Department of Corrections has led to troubling findings by the auditor general that many inmates don’t receive services or opportunities for work while incarcerated. Is this a legitimate concern? What should the Legislature do?

D’Amico: My first priority is to pass a budget that uses our finite resources on critical services that families rely on, like schools, lifesaving breast cancer screenings and domestic violence shelters.

Should the state restore the practice of parole for people sentenced to long terms? Why or why not?

D’Amico: I am strongly against plans that would allow dangerous, or potentially dangerous criminals to be released from prison early into our neighborhoods.

