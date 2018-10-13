Cook County Assessor Republican nominee: Joseph Paglia

The Republican running in the race for Cook County Assessor, Joseph Paglia, was invited by the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board to submit answers to our candidate questionnaire. Despite repeated attempts to contact Paglia, he did not respond.

Ahead of the historic 2018 elections, the Sun-Times is teaming up weekly with the Better Government Association, in print and online, to fact-check the truthfulness of the candidates. You can find all of the PolitiFact Illinois stories we’ve reported together here.

