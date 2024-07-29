The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Kamala Harris

The latest news and updates on Vice President Kamala Harris and her 2024 presidential campaign.

Kamala Harris Barack Obama
Elections
Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris
The endorsement, announced Friday in a video showing Harris accepting a phone call from the former first couple, comes as Harris builds momentum as the Democratic Party’s likely presidential nominee.
By AP
 
Elections
Pritzker downplays VP talk, denies call with Harris campaign
 
Elections
Things to know about AKA, Kamala Harris’ sorority
 
Columnists
You don't have to have children to enjoy life. They do help. Unless they don't.
 
DNC 2024
Here's what the Biden, Harris switch means for the DNC — and other FAQs about the convention
 
More 2024 Democratic National Convention coverage
DAMENSTOP-073024-05.jpg
Transportation
7 years in the making, Damen Green Line station to finally open Aug. 5 — in time for DNC
The station, at Lake Street and Damen Avenue, fills a 1½-mile gap between the Ashland and California stops. The Democratic National Convention opens at the United Center, less than a half-mile away.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
CONVENTIONART-07XX24-10.jpg
DNC 2024
Taft High School student's artwork to be featured at the Democratic National Convention
Sarah Al-Shawabkeh, a junior at William Howard Taft High School, is the first-place winner of the “Welcome to Chicago” high school art competition.
By Erica Thompson
 
Construction inside the United Center begins for the 2024 Democratic National Convention Monday afternoon, June 24, 2024.
DNC 2024
Who’s paying for Chicago’s DNC? Voters won’t have the full picture till it’s long over
Several corporations confirmed to the Sun-Times that they’re pitching in for convention costs, but the full list of political contributions won’t be available until about two month after it’s over — a major transparency issue, reform advocates say.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Police officers in riot gear stand on a street in front of a read car in a screen shot from the movie "Medium Cool."
DNC 2024
'Medium Cool' captures panic, pandemonium surrounding 1968 DNC in Chicago
The Chicago Film Society has commissioned a new print of the 1969 film that depicts violent clashes between police and protesters in Grant Park and other Chicago neighborhoods. “You show a movie about the DNC when the DNC comes back to Chicago,” said Julian Antos, the Chicago Film Society’s executive director.
By Kade Heather
 
Anchor Wolf Blitzer (right) eats and drinks with other patrons in the CNN-POLITICO Grill, housed in the Turner Hall Ballroom, during the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNC 2024
CNN-Politico Grill will be hot ticket at the Democratic convention in Chicago
The CNN-Politico Grill will be a pop-up Chicago food and beverage–themed restaurant and production center, now under construction near the United Center.
By Lynn Sweet
 
President Joe Biden joins Gov. J.B. Pritzker and workers on a tour of a data center under construction by Clayco in Elk Grove Village, Thursday afternoon, Oct. 7, 2021.
Columnists
For Pritzker, an earlier Biden exit could have been just the ticket
Sneed is told President Joe Biden was actually warned a year and a half ago by a top Dem pollster that his reelection was in the doghouse with young voters. Gov. J.B. Pritzker was being urged to run in a primary in case Biden pulled the plug.
By Michael Sneed
 
Copy of Untitled Design (1).png
Politics
Kamala is brat, but does brat win the election?
Here’s how Kamala Harris and the Democratic National Convention are embracing Charli XCX’s social media post that sparked a cultural movement.
By Stella Anderson
 
Shekinah Jones speaks to Melvin Stovall (right) about road restrictions during the Democratic National Convention at Damen Court Apartments in the Near West Side after a news conference, Friday, July 26, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
DNC 2024
DNC prep continues with canvassing of security zones
Teams fanned out around the United Center and McCormick Place on Friday distributing flyers to explain the security perimeter zones that begin as early as Aug. 16.
By David Struett
 
Untitled design - 1
Murals and Mosaics
Jake Troyli's new mural puts a big stamp on Chicago ahead of the Democratic convention
The up-and-coming Chicago artist’s major commission in East Garfield Park is one of seven projects tied to the city’s moment in the national political spotlight.
By Elly Fishman
 
KAMALARALLY-110722-15.JPG
DNC 2024
The hope, worry and surreal that Illinois Black female Democratic delegates see in Kamala Harris’ moment
From reminders of the hurdles they’ve had to overcome to confidence in Harris’ ability to lead, these delegates describe what the vice president’s nomination means to them.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
The Area 3 police station at Belmont and Western.
DNC 2024
During DNC, special court will aim to streamline mass arrest cases
The courtroom at the Area 3 police station at Belmont and Western will be staffed from 8 a.m. to midnight during the week of the convention, which begins Aug. 19.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
20240614_Dick_Durbin_Gorundbreaking_mm0250.jpg
DNC 2024
Durbin&nbsp;looks back on Chicago’s last convention, Obama, Madigan and more — but what about his own future?
A stalwart of the U.S. Senate, Durbin says he will decide whether to seek reelection in 2025.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker; left to right; Secret Service Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Mayer; Office of Emergency Management and Communication Executive Director Jose Tirado, and Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling listen to Mayor Brandon Johnson speak about city planning during a joint DNC security briefing at the U.S. Secret Service’s Chicago Field Office, Thursday, July 25, 2024.
DNC 2024
24 days before DNC kickoff, feds release maps of security footprints — Pritzker, Johnson ready for 'eyes of the world'
The maps designate two separate perimeters around the United Center and McCormick Place, where Democratic delegates will respectively meet to coronate the party’s presidential nominee and conduct party business
By Tom Schuba
 
Screenshot 2024-07-25 at 5.13.46 PM.png
DNC 2024
Street closings, security checkpoints, tree trimming, flower planting — it’s going to start looking a lot like DNC!
The Democratic National Convention takes place Aug. 19-22, but street closings and public transit detours begin days earlier — and the sprucing up is already underway. “It’s b—----- because it took [the convention] for them to fix it up,” said Henry Horner Homes resident Tracy Johnson of the improvements.
By David Struett
 
Protesters squad off with Chicago police on Kinzie and State Street, during a protest for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020.&nbsp;
DNC 2024
As DNC looms, so do concerns over the Chicago Police Department's response to protests
The department got a black eye over how it dealt with protests following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. And the images of cops beating demonstrators with batons during the Democratic convention in 1968 are still seared into the national consciousness.
By Tom Schuba  and Frank Main
 
Asylum seekers who are moving from the shelter at High Ridge YMCA step out of buses outside Richard J. Daley College in the West Lawn neighborhood, where they will be staying temporarily, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
DNC 2024
Democrats expect Republican leaders to send more buses of migrants to Chicago before the DNC
A fresh influx of asylum-seekers could be used to embarrass local Democratic officials during the convention.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ
 
Vice President Kamala Harris and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, both clad in dark suits, smile as they stand in front of American and state flags during a rally in Chicago.
DNC 2024
Kamala Harris campaign considering J.B. Pritzker for vice presidential candidate
Harris’ campaign called the governor to discuss the No. 2 spot on Wednesday, a source told the Sun-Times. “I’d be reluctant to make a change, but it’d be hard to resist a call and consideration if the nominee called me to ask to be considered for vice president,” Pritzker said on CNN.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, speaks to voters during a rally at West Allis Central High School in West Allis, Wisconsin Tuesday.
DNC 2024
Virtual roll call to start voting to nominate Kamala Harris could be as early as Aug. 1
The goal is for the nominee to be selected by Aug.7 in order to lock in access to ballots in every state by not waiting for the Democratic convention in Chicago running Aug. 19-22.
By Lynn Sweet
 
HARRISMIL-072424-01.JPG
DNC 2024
Harris kicks off presidential bid in Wisconsin, vowing to unite Dems, beat Trump: ‘We are not going back’
The rally in West Allis, just outside Milwaukee, came a day after the vice president earned the support of enough delegates to secure the nomination, which is expected to come formally in early August via a virtual roll call.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Democrat Carol Moseley Braun, the only black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate, gestures during a news conference at Howard University in Washington Monday, Sept. 22, 2003 where she formally declared her candidacy for president, forging ahead with a long-shot bid in an otherwise all-male contest for the White House. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
Fran Spielman Show
Harris should 'hunker down' for barrage of attacks, says first Black woman to serve in U.S. Senate
“They’re going to do everything they can to turn the American people against her,” former U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun told the Sun-Times. “There are a lot of people out there who don’t like the idea of a woman telling them what to do.”
By Fran Spielman
 
US Vice President Kamala Harris, with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff (R, top), salutes as she descends from Air Force Two at Delaware National Air Guard base in New Castle, Delaware, on July 22, 2024.
Columnists
Vice presidents are always obscure — until they're not
One-third of American presidents were formerly vice president. Kamala Harris would be the 16th VP to ascend to the top spot.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Wabash-Lights-Next-Stop-Chicago.png
Art
Green Line to pulse with colorful lights in art project timed to DNC
‘Next Stop: Chicago’ hopes to draw conventioneers, locals out of downtown with seven installations along the CTA line.
By Erica Thompson  and Stefano Esposito
 
Election 2024 Harris
Politics
AKA sorority sisters filled with pride as Kamala Harris steps in for Joe Biden weeks before DNC
Individual members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. — whose headquarters are in Chicago — have begun mobilizing in masses to support their “soror” in the historic race for president.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 22, 2024.
DNC 2024
With Biden stepping aside and Harris in, gloom over Chicago convention lifts
Some major donors signaled their distress about Biden staying in the race by declining to write more checks or host events. That concern dissolved within hours of Harris becoming the presumptive Democratic 2024 nominee, with no rival coming forward.
By Lynn Sweet  and Tina Sfondeles
 
Maya Rudolph appears at the Time100 Gala in New York on April 25, 2024, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris appears at a luncheon for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the State Department in Washington on April 11, 2024. (AP Photo)
Movies and TV
Will Maya Rudolph reprise her Kamala Harris role on 'SNL'?
She played Harris several times as a guest on “SNL” in 2019, during the 2020 presidential election cycle.
By AP
 
Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. J.B. Pritzker appear at a campaign rally at the XS Tennis and Education Foundation at 5336 S State on Sunday.
DNC 2024
Pritzker, Durbin, Duckworth join chorus of Illinois support for Kamala Harris as president
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who had been on short lists as a potential replacement for President Joe Biden, said Monday morning he had spoken to Harris and told her the president’s decision “came as a genuine surprise.”
By Tina Sfondeles  and Lynn Sweet
 
Vice President Kamala Harris and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, both clad in dark suits, smile as they stand in front of American and state flags during a rally in Chicago.
DNC 2024
Not all Illinois Democrats fall in line with Kamala Harris replacing President Biden
Some Democrats are staying mum, with just weeks to go before the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago next month.
By Lynn Sweet  and Tina Sfondeles
 
First lady Jill Biden, left, and second gentleman Douglass Emhoff, right, watch as President Joe Biden, center left, raises the hand of Vice President Kamala Harris as they view the Independence Day firework display over the National Mall from the balcony of the White House, July 4, 2024, in Washington. She's already broken barriers, and now Harris could soon become the first Black woman to head a major party's presidential ticket after President Joe Biden's ended his reelection bid. The 59-year-old Harris was endorsed by Biden on Sunday, July 21, after he stepped aside amid widespread concerns about the viability of his candidacy. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) ORG XMIT: WX545
Nation/World
Biden ends 2024 reelection bid, endorses Vice President Kamala Harris
The decision comes after escalating pressure from Biden’s Democratic allies to step aside following the June 27 debate, in which the 81-year-old president trailed off, often gave nonsensical answers and failed to call out Donald Trump’s many falsehoods.
By AP
 
Joe Biden
Columnists
It's hard to walk away, but it was time for Joe to go
It wasn’t just one bad night but what that bad night represented.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Joe Biden
DNC 2024
Joe Biden has ended his reelection campaign. What could that mean for J.B. Pritzker’s political future?
While Pritzker has emphatically expressed his support of Biden, he’s also not quashed the narrative that he has White House ambitions.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ
 
