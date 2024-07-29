Kamala Harris
The latest news and updates on Vice President Kamala Harris and her 2024 presidential campaign.
The endorsement, announced Friday in a video showing Harris accepting a phone call from the former first couple, comes as Harris builds momentum as the Democratic Party’s likely presidential nominee.
The station, at Lake Street and Damen Avenue, fills a 1½-mile gap between the Ashland and California stops. The Democratic National Convention opens at the United Center, less than a half-mile away.
Sarah Al-Shawabkeh, a junior at William Howard Taft High School, is the first-place winner of the “Welcome to Chicago” high school art competition.
Several corporations confirmed to the Sun-Times that they’re pitching in for convention costs, but the full list of political contributions won’t be available until about two month after it’s over — a major transparency issue, reform advocates say.
The Chicago Film Society has commissioned a new print of the 1969 film that depicts violent clashes between police and protesters in Grant Park and other Chicago neighborhoods. “You show a movie about the DNC when the DNC comes back to Chicago,” said Julian Antos, the Chicago Film Society’s executive director.
The CNN-Politico Grill will be a pop-up Chicago food and beverage–themed restaurant and production center, now under construction near the United Center.
Sneed is told President Joe Biden was actually warned a year and a half ago by a top Dem pollster that his reelection was in the doghouse with young voters. Gov. J.B. Pritzker was being urged to run in a primary in case Biden pulled the plug.
Here’s how Kamala Harris and the Democratic National Convention are embracing Charli XCX’s social media post that sparked a cultural movement.
Teams fanned out around the United Center and McCormick Place on Friday distributing flyers to explain the security perimeter zones that begin as early as Aug. 16.
The up-and-coming Chicago artist’s major commission in East Garfield Park is one of seven projects tied to the city’s moment in the national political spotlight.
The hope, worry and surreal that Illinois Black female Democratic delegates see in Kamala Harris’ moment
From reminders of the hurdles they’ve had to overcome to confidence in Harris’ ability to lead, these delegates describe what the vice president’s nomination means to them.
The courtroom at the Area 3 police station at Belmont and Western will be staffed from 8 a.m. to midnight during the week of the convention, which begins Aug. 19.
Durbin looks back on Chicago’s last convention, Obama, Madigan and more — but what about his own future?
A stalwart of the U.S. Senate, Durbin says he will decide whether to seek reelection in 2025.
24 days before DNC kickoff, feds release maps of security footprints — Pritzker, Johnson ready for 'eyes of the world'
The maps designate two separate perimeters around the United Center and McCormick Place, where Democratic delegates will respectively meet to coronate the party’s presidential nominee and conduct party business
Street closings, security checkpoints, tree trimming, flower planting — it’s going to start looking a lot like DNC!
The Democratic National Convention takes place Aug. 19-22, but street closings and public transit detours begin days earlier — and the sprucing up is already underway. “It’s b—----- because it took [the convention] for them to fix it up,” said Henry Horner Homes resident Tracy Johnson of the improvements.
The department got a black eye over how it dealt with protests following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. And the images of cops beating demonstrators with batons during the Democratic convention in 1968 are still seared into the national consciousness.
A fresh influx of asylum-seekers could be used to embarrass local Democratic officials during the convention.
Harris’ campaign called the governor to discuss the No. 2 spot on Wednesday, a source told the Sun-Times. “I’d be reluctant to make a change, but it’d be hard to resist a call and consideration if the nominee called me to ask to be considered for vice president,” Pritzker said on CNN.
The goal is for the nominee to be selected by Aug.7 in order to lock in access to ballots in every state by not waiting for the Democratic convention in Chicago running Aug. 19-22.
Harris kicks off presidential bid in Wisconsin, vowing to unite Dems, beat Trump: ‘We are not going back’
The rally in West Allis, just outside Milwaukee, came a day after the vice president earned the support of enough delegates to secure the nomination, which is expected to come formally in early August via a virtual roll call.
“They’re going to do everything they can to turn the American people against her,” former U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun told the Sun-Times. “There are a lot of people out there who don’t like the idea of a woman telling them what to do.”
One-third of American presidents were formerly vice president. Kamala Harris would be the 16th VP to ascend to the top spot.
‘Next Stop: Chicago’ hopes to draw conventioneers, locals out of downtown with seven installations along the CTA line.
Individual members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. — whose headquarters are in Chicago — have begun mobilizing in masses to support their “soror” in the historic race for president.
Some major donors signaled their distress about Biden staying in the race by declining to write more checks or host events. That concern dissolved within hours of Harris becoming the presumptive Democratic 2024 nominee, with no rival coming forward.
She played Harris several times as a guest on “SNL” in 2019, during the 2020 presidential election cycle.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who had been on short lists as a potential replacement for President Joe Biden, said Monday morning he had spoken to Harris and told her the president’s decision “came as a genuine surprise.”
Some Democrats are staying mum, with just weeks to go before the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago next month.
The decision comes after escalating pressure from Biden’s Democratic allies to step aside following the June 27 debate, in which the 81-year-old president trailed off, often gave nonsensical answers and failed to call out Donald Trump’s many falsehoods.
It wasn’t just one bad night but what that bad night represented.
Joe Biden has ended his reelection campaign. What could that mean for J.B. Pritzker’s political future?
While Pritzker has emphatically expressed his support of Biden, he’s also not quashed the narrative that he has White House ambitions.
JD Vance thinks childless Americans have no stake in society. He’s wrong.
Will Joe Biden still be at the Democratic National Convention? And what’s a delegate anyway? Here’s what to know about the Chicago convention.
Trump’s the old guy now. And the selection of JD Vance as Donald Trump’s running mate no longer seems wise.
Vice President Kamala Harris has raised millions and won support from party leaders as she launches her campaign full-force. Former President Donald Trump has said he will debate her.
Bill Daley: ‘Open convention’ could be good for Chicago, voters and Democrats — even VP Kamala Harris
“We have some very good potential candidates out there that ... would excite, not only the Democratic Party, but independents who make the difference in these elections,” the former U.S. Commerce secretary said.
Backing for Biden from Illinois Democratic delegates is strong, but cracks are appearing, Sun-Times survey finds
Most Illinois delegates — whether elected or appointed — continue to back the nominations of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for a second term.
