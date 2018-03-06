Illinois House 53rd District Republican candidate: Katie Miller Elections 03/06/2018, 02:23pm The Illinois primary will be held March 20. | AP file photo Sun-Times Editorial Board Katie Miller of Mount Prospect did not participate in the Sun-Times endorsement process. CHECK OUT THE CANDIDATES IN THE SUN-TIMES 2018 ILLINOIS PRIMARY VOTING GUIDE More from the Chicago Sun-Times Michael Shannon, 'Shape of Water' villain, watches Oscars at Chicago dive bar Bears decide Kyle Fuller deserves franchise tag NFL Mock Draft: Predicting all 32 picks after the NFL combine Cubs spring training: As Yu Darvish debuts, unsigned Arrieta's season likely delayed