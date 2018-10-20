Illinois House 44th District Republican nominee: Katy Dolan Baumer

Republican Katy Dolan Baumer faces Democrat Fred Crespo is the Illinois House 44th district race.

The Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board sent nominees for the Illinois House of Representatives a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state of Illinois and their districts.

Baumer did not submit a completed questionnaire.

Ahead of the historic 2018 elections, the Sun-Times is teaming up weekly with the Better Government Association, in print and online, to fact-check the truthfulness of the candidates. You can find all of the PolitiFact Illinois stories we’ve reported together here.

