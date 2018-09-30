Kellyanne Conway says she’s a ‘victim of sexual assault’

Kellyanne Conway spoke to Jake Tapper on CNN about being a victim of sexual assault. | AP photo

During an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Kellyanne Conway cleared her throat before saying she is a “victim of sexual assault.”

The personal revelation came as Tapper was asking her questions about Brett Kavanaugh and the Supreme Court nominee’s Senate Judiciary hearing.

“I feel very empathetic, frankly, for victims of sexual assault, sexual harassment and rape,” Conway said.

The moment seemed completely unplanned, with Conway and Tapper both softening following a sharp back-and-forth.

“This is the first time I’ve ever heard you talk about something personal like that, and I’m really sorry,” he said.

Tapper pressed Conway about the allegations that President Donald Trump has sexually assaulted multiple women.

“Don’t conflate that with this, and certainly don’t conflate that with what happened to me,” she said.

“I don’t expect Judge Kavanaugh or Jake Tapper or [Arizona Republican Senator] Jeff Flake or anybody to be held responsible for that,” she said, appearing to speak about her own experience. “You have to be responsible for your own conduct.”