Bernie Sanders’ son lost quest for NH congressional seat

Bernie Sanders’ son has come up short in his quest to win a Democratic primary for an open congressional seat in New Hampshire.

Levi Sanders is the son of the Vermont senator and former presidential hopeful. He had campaigned in a crowded field for the 1st Congressional District, which also drew 10 other Democrats.

Executive Councilor Chris Pappas, an openly gay former state lawmaker, won the race.

Sanders lives in Claremont, well outside the district, and didn’t mount much of a campaign. He raised less than $12,000, a tiny fraction compared to the front-runners, former Obama administration official Maura Sullivan and Executive Councilor Chris Pappas.

Sanders frequently hammered his opponents for not supporting a Medicare for All, single-payer health care system. He told The Associated Press last week that he was counting on that issue driving voters to the polls.

His father didn’t endorse him.