WATCH: Mayoral contender Amara Enyia one-on-one with Fran Spielman

On this week’s Fran Spielman Show, Spielman interviews mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, whose campaign recently got a boost with the endorsement of Chance the Rapper.

Interview begins at 10am Friday. You can also watch on the Sun-Times Facebook Page.

RELATED

• Rahm’s out — Latest list of Chicago mayoral candidates who are in, considering

• Mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green: Chance a rapper, not a political ‘kingmaker‘

• Who is Amara Enyia?