4th Congressional District Republican nominee: Mark Wayne Lorch

The Chicago Sun-Times sent the candidates seeking the 4th Congressional District seat a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing their district and the country. Republican Mark Wayne Lorch did not submit a completed questionnaire. He also did not respond to requests for an endorsement interview.

