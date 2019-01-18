Mayoral candidates react to Jason Van Dyke sentence

Like the rest of Chicago, the men and women running for mayor were quick to offer their opinions about the six-year-nine month prison sentence given to Jason Van Dyke for the second-degree murder of Laquan McDonald.

Here are some of their statements.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle:

“Today, our justice system failed Laquan McDonald and all of our Black and Brown communities. Jason Van Dyke, the police officer who shot Laquan sixteen times to death, was sentenced to just 81 months in prison, with legal experts saying he will likely only serve three years. This sentence does not reflect the severity of the crime committed or the senseless loss of a young life.

“The sentence comes just a day after the three officers accused of conspiracy in covering up Laquan’s murder were acquitted of all charges. With so many members of our Black and Brown communities criminalized and jailed for non-violent drug offenses, Van Dyke’s sentence today shows that our lives don’t matter.

“Chicago cannot move forward when law enforcement is not held accountable. The two sentences this week show the bias, lack of equity and police code of silence in our criminal justice system.

“My heart goes out to Laquan’s family and the activists whose tireless efforts have helped to expose the injustice of our system.”

Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy:

“As I said after the conviction of officer Van Dyke, the justice system has spoken. Now, the judge in this controversial case has rendered his sentence. We all need to accept this decision. Hopefully, the city will now begin to heal and we can begin the difficult conversations that need to be had for that to occur. We must stop the polarization that exists in this city if we are to move forward. We must view each other as human beings, not by our skin color, race, national origin, gender, age, occupation, sexual orientation, language, religion, or political affiliation. We need to come together as a society. The diversity of America – and Chicago – should make us stronger, not pit us against each other.”

Former Police Board President Lori Lightfoot:

“I feel sad and frustrated. Judge Gaughan’s sentence of 81 months for the murder of Laquan McDonald is a supreme disappointment. While the judge gave a long oration on technical legal points, he failed to explain and justify this low sentence. Unfortunately, the lack of explanation will only fuel the perception and reality that police officers who commit crimes on duty, even murder, will not be held to the same standards as other defendants. We must continue our city’s long history of peaceful protest—protest that brought this case to light in the first place—as we continue to fight for justice.”

Former Commerce Secretary Bill Daley:

“The jury clearly found Jason Van Dyke guilty of multiple crimes. The court has an obligation to sentence him in a way that is consistent with other defendants. The appearance of a lenient sentence is a problem at a time when we desperately need to rebuild trust between people and police. We must learn from these situations and work together to repair the relationship between the police and the communities they serve.”