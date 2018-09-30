Illinois Treasurer Democratic nominee: Michael W. Frerichs

On Sept. 6, Democrat Michael W. Frerichs appeared before the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board. Watch the video above to find out why he’s running for re-election as Illinois treasurer in the 2018 general election.

The Sun-Times sent the candidates a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state of Illinois. Michael W. Frerichs did not submit responses.

