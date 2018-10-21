Illinois Senate 21st District Republican nominee: Michael G. Connelly

Republican incumbent Michael Connelly is the Sun-Times’ endorsed candidate in the Illinois Senate 21st district race. He faces Democrat Laura Ellman in the general election.

The Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board sent the nominees for Illinois Senate a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state of Illinois and their districts.

Connelly did not return a completed questionnaire.

Ahead of the historic 2018 elections, the Sun-Times is teaming up weekly with the Better Government Association, in print and online, to fact-check the truthfulness of the candidates. You can find all of the PolitiFact Illinois stories we’ve reported together here.