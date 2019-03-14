ENDORSEMENT: Milagros “Milly” Santiago for alderman in 31st Ward runoff

Milagros “Milly” Santiago has made good use of TIF money by funding improvements at the Portage-Cragin Library, Foreman College and Career Prep and Kosciuszko Park in Logan Square. The park’s field house, pool, baseball fields and soccer fields will get major improvements.

The first-term alderman also can claim some success in bringing stores and a health clinic to her Northwest Side ward. We endorse Santiago for a second term over Felix Cardona Jr., who worked in the Cook County assessor’s office under Joe Berrios.

We’ve been tough on Santiago for whining in 2016 when the city’s Board of Ethics prohibited her and other aldermen from buying World Series tickets at face value — a bargain at the time — from the Cubs. She apologized, for what it’s worth.

