More millions, more negative ads, starting now in gov race

If the gubernatorial primary campaigns were too nasty for your taste, you might need to brace yourself for phase two between apparent Democratic nominee J.B. Pritzker and either of his possible Republican opponents — Gov. Bruce Rauner and state Rep. Jeanne Ives. | File photos

The most expensive and arguably most negative primary election campaign in Illinois history now makes way for a general election for a governor that could surpass it in both categories.

If the gubernatorial primary campaigns were too nasty for your taste, you might need to brace yourself for phase two between apparent Democratic nominee J.B. Pritzker and either of his possible Republican opponents — Gov. Bruce Rauner and state Rep. Jeanne Ives, whose race was still too close to call despite most signs pointing to a Rauner victory.

Nobody except Pritzker knows how much he is willing to spend on a general election campaign after dumping $70 million into the primary.

$100 million? More?

But Rauner is expected to match it, and as the GOP nominee in a key state, Ives should have money at her disposal, too, even if she can’t write a big check to herself like the other two.

No matter who is the GOP nominee, it’s a certainty the candidates will spend most of that money on defining their opponent in the most unfavorable light possible with negative television advertising — starting almost immediately.

What? You thought they’d take a break.

Sorry, it doesn’t work that way any more. The November election campaign starts NOW.

After plowing through somewhere near $100 million between them in the primary, neither Rauner or Pritzker are expected to allow themselves to be outspent if they think putting in more money will help them win in November.

“Whatever it takes” will likely be their unspoken motto.

From the moment Pritzker announced his campaign a year ago, he and Rauner have tried to train their campaigns on each other, only to be forced to divert their ammunition to their primary foes.

In the process, though, they’ve offered up a pretty clear roadmap to how they intend to come after each other.

Expect more of the same with a few tweaks.

Rauner plans continue to attack Pritzker as a tax cheat who is the “hand-picked candidate” of the governor’s favorite foil, Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.

The governor has taken his anti-Madigan rhetoric to a new level in recent weeks, likening Madigan’s control of the Democratic Party to a Mafia protection racket and comparing Madigan himself to Al Capone.

And he’s not about to back off that approach, which has proven his most effective message to Illinois voters — both Republicans and Democrats — for four years now.

The same approach might work well for Ives, too, who is no friend of Madigan despite Rauner’s attempt to paint her as his “favorite Republican.”

No matter who is the nominee, you can expect to hear plenty more about those FBI wiretaps of Pritzker talking to now incarcerated former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, offshore tax-dodging havens and those toilets that were removed from his second Gold Coast mansion, thereby cutting his property taxes.

But Pritzker will have plenty of material, too, whether he’s portraying Rauner as the guy who failed the people of Illinois by taking a bad situation and making it worse — or zeroing in on Ives for her conservative views that many believe are too extreme for Illinois voters.

Pritzker will try to tie either one of them to President Donald Trump — with one big difference. Unlike Rauner, Ives might welcome the comparison.