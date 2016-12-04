6 injured, including 2 CPD officers, in Bridgeport crash

Six people were injured, including two CPD officers, in a five-vehicle traffic crash Sunday afternoon in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

At 2:45 p.m., a truck and a vehicle crashed in the 1200 block of West Pershing when one vehicle lost control in the snow and crossed the center line, according to Chicago Police. Officers from the 9th District were traveling westbound on Pershing toward the accident when they swerved to avoid a pedestrian in the street. The squad car then lost control in the snow and sideswiped a vehicle that was involved in the previous accident and struck an two other vehicles.

The two officers were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

Two adults involved in both crashes were taken to Stroger Hospital. Their conditions were not available. A man involved in the first crash was taken to Mercy Hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. An adult involved in the second crash with the squad car was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.