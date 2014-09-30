Naked, screaming man arrested at Wisconsin Capitol

MADISON, Wis. — State officials are looking into how a naked man found his way into the Wisconsin state Capitol’s rotunda.

The man appeared undressed in the rotunda around 4 p.m. Monday and began shouting at the top of his lungs. It was unclear what he was saying.

A Capitol Police officer quickly led him away.

Stephanie Marquis is a spokeswoman for the state Department of Administration, which oversees the Capitol Police. She says the man was screaming that he was Jesus Christ. She says he will be taken to jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct and lewd and lascivious behavior.

ASSOCIATED PRESS