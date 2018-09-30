11th Congressional District Republican nominee: Nick Stella

On Sept. 17, Dr. Nick Stella, a Republican, appeared before the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board. Watch the video above to find out why he’s running for the 11th Congressional District seat in Illinois in the 2018 general election.

The Chicago Sun-Times also sent the candidates seeking the 11th Congressional District seat a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing their district and the country. Nick Stella did not submit responses.