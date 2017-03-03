Police: Garbage collector finds woman’s body in Grand Crossing

A woman’s body was found by a garbage collector Friday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The garbage collector was dumping trash about 12:25 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Kenwood when he discovered her body and “called 911 immediately,” police said. Detectives responded to conduct a death investigation.

She was identified as 21-year-old Diamond Turner and was pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She lived about a block from where her body was found.

An autopsy on Saturday did not immediately rule on her cause and manner of death pending further investigation, the medical examiner’s office said.

It wasn’t known how long Turner’s body was there, police said.