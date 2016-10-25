Police: Woman hit by stray bullet while driving on South Side

A woman was hit by errant gunfire while driving through the Washington Park neighborhood Tuesday night on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 7:30 p.m., the 26-year-old was at the wheel in the 100 block of East 56th Street when someone on the street opened fire and she was shot in the thigh, police said.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said. She wasn’t thought to be the intended target.