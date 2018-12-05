Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Dec. 5

Judges, pols and pals turned out in mass for Ald. Ed Burkes annual holiday fundraiser despite a federal raid of his office last week.

Here’s a look at political events scheduled for Wenesday Dec. 5.

CHICAGO

10 a.m. – CTU teachers, paraprofessionals and support staff at 15 charter schools run to hold press conference and rally on second day of strike. Chicago Board of Education, 42 West Madison Street.

10:30 a.m. – The Chicago Board of Education holds its December meeting at the Chicago Public Schools office, 42 W. Madison St.

Noon – Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti chairs Gov. Bruce Rauner’s Rural Affairs Council quarterly meeting. Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St., 15th floor, Suite 15-200.

BEYOND CHICAGO

11 a.m. EST — Funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in D.C. Gov. Bruce Rauner will attend.

