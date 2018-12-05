Judges, pols and pals turned out in mass for Ald. Ed Burkes annual holiday fundraiser despite a federal raid of his office last week.
- “Loyalty trumps integrity in this town every time,” one attendee said.
Here’s a look at political events scheduled for Wenesday Dec. 5.
CHICAGO
- 10 a.m. – CTU teachers, paraprofessionals and support staff at 15 charter schools run to hold press conference and rally on second day of strike. Chicago Board of Education, 42 West Madison Street.
- 10:30 a.m. – The Chicago Board of Education holds its December meeting at the Chicago Public Schools office, 42 W. Madison St.
- Noon – Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti chairs Gov. Bruce Rauner’s Rural Affairs Council quarterly meeting. Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St., 15th floor, Suite 15-200.
BEYOND CHICAGO
- 11 a.m. EST — Funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in D.C. Gov. Bruce Rauner will attend.
