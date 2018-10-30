Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 30

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 7 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 30 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

9:00 a.m. — Gov. Rauner and First Lady Diana Rauner get their annual flu shots. Walgreens Pharmacy, 151 N. State St., Chicago.

and First Lady get their annual flu shots. Walgreens Pharmacy, 151 N. State St., Chicago. 10:30 a.m. — Press conference to outline the impact of the GOP Tax Bill on Cook County taxpayers with Sean Casten , Sixth Congressional District candidate, Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, Congressman Mike Quigley, Congressman Bill Foster, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle , Cook County Commissioner Chuy Garcia . George W Dunne County Building. 118 N Clark, Chicago. 5th Floor – Outside President’s Office.

Press conference to outline the impact of the GOP Tax Bill on Cook County taxpayers with , Sixth Congressional District candidate, Congresswoman Congressman Congressman Cook County Board President , Cook County Commissioner . George W Dunne County Building. 118 N Clark, Chicago. 5th Floor – Outside President’s Office. 1:45 p.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel will join the University of Chicago, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Argonne National Laboratory and Fermilab to announce a new science initiative. University of Chicago Polsky Center For Entrepreneurship and Innovation, 1452 East 53rd Street, 2nd floor.

will join the University of Chicago, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Argonne National Laboratory and Fermilab to announce a new science initiative. University of Chicago Polsky Center For Entrepreneurship and Innovation, 1452 East 53rd Street, 2nd floor. 2:30 p.m. – State Sen. Daniel Biss, clergy members and activists hold a rally to end money bail at the Cook County Jail. Outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, 2650 S. California Ave.

ILLINOIS

9:30 a.m. – Gov. Bruce Rauner attends a “Unity for Community Breakfast” hosted by Markham Mayor Roger A. Agpawa. Roesner Park, 16053 Richmond Ave. in Markham.

attends a “Unity for Community Breakfast” hosted by Markham Mayor Roger A. Agpawa. Roesner Park, 16053 Richmond Ave. in Markham. 10 a.m. – U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin meets with Joliet public school officials to “discuss the sharp rise in e-cigarette use among teenagers and efforts to prevent youth tobacco and nicotine addiction.” Joliet Public School District 86, 420 N. Raynor Ave.

meets with Joliet public school officials to “discuss the sharp rise in e-cigarette use among teenagers and efforts to prevent youth tobacco and nicotine addiction.” Joliet Public School District 86, 420 N. Raynor Ave. Noon – Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks with voters at Weigel Tools, 935 N. Central Ave. in Wood Dale.

speaks with voters at Weigel Tools, 935 N. Central Ave. in Wood Dale. 2:30p.m. – U.S. Rep. Bill Foster holds a community forum about the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census. Until 4 p.m. at Senior Services of Will County, 251 N. Center St. in Joliet.

holds a community forum about the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census. Until 4 p.m. at Senior Services of Will County, 251 N. Center St. in Joliet. 6 p.m. – Gov. Bruce Rauner holds a get out the vote rally at Durty Nellie’s, 180 N. Smith St. in Palatime.

