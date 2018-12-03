Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Dec.3

J.B. Pritzker speaks during a Get Out The Vote rally. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Happy 200th birthday, Illinois.

Here’s a look at political and government events scheduled for Monday Dec. 3 in Chicago and Illinois.

CHICAGO

9:30 a.m. — President Toni Preckwinkle will preside over a Special Meeting of the Board of Commissioners for the swearing in ceremony of the President and Members of the Board of Commissioners of Cook County. Cook County Building, 118 N. Clark St. – 5th Floor Board Room Chicago, IL 60602. The installation ceremony livestream will begin at 10:30.

— President will preside over a Special Meeting of the Board of Commissioners for the swearing in ceremony of the President and Members of the Board of Commissioners of Cook County. Cook County Building, 118 N. Clark St. – 5th Floor Board Room Chicago, IL 60602. The installation ceremony livestream will begin at 10:30. 10:30 a.m. — Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov.-elect Juliana Stratton to announce the formation and members of the transition’s Job Creation and Economic Opportunity Committee.222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza, #1212

— Gov.-elect and Lt. Gov.-elect to announce the formation and members of the transition’s Job Creation and Economic Opportunity Committee.222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza, #1212 1:30 p.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel will announce a graffiti removal milestone.2709 West Chicago Avenue.

— will announce a graffiti removal milestone.2709 West Chicago Avenue. 7:30 p.m. — Illinois Bicentennial celebration at Navy Pier will have joint appearance from Gov. Bruce Rauner and Gov.- elect J.B. Pritzker. Aon Grand Ballroom – Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave, Chicago

Would you like to get our daily rundown of Illinois political events by email? Sign up for the daybook by filling out this short form.