Happy 200th birthday, Illinois.
- Read about the state’s creators with the Sun-Times “Made in Illinois” feature.
- Fact Check: It’s common practice for office seekers to complain with a broad brush about tax burdens. But does Lori Lightfoot’s sweeping statement oversimplify the issue?
- “Running for Jesus” is Grandma Clark’s campaign motto, which brings us to how she decided, against all odds, to become a mayoral candidate.
- Susana Mendoza is now wearing the pin Jane Byrne wore the day she was elected mayor of Chicago back in 1979. Byrne’s daughter loaned it to her.
- Chance the Rapper, dressed as reporter “Champ Bennett,” gave Chicago a civics lesson in a new video.
- George Herbert Walker Bush, 94, the 41st president of the United States, died Friday night at his home in Houston.
- The ban man: A look at decades of Ald. Burke’s proposed bans.
- Ald. Ed Burke’s insatiable fundraising: $12 million stockpiled, wants more
Here’s a look at political and government events scheduled for Monday Dec. 3 in Chicago and Illinois.
CHICAGO
- 9:30 a.m. — President Toni Preckwinkle will preside over a Special Meeting of the Board of Commissioners for the swearing in ceremony of the President and Members of the Board of Commissioners of Cook County. Cook County Building, 118 N. Clark St. – 5th Floor Board Room Chicago, IL 60602. The installation ceremony livestream will begin at 10:30.
- 10:30 a.m. — Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov.-elect Juliana Stratton to announce the formation and members of the transition’s Job Creation and Economic Opportunity Committee.222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza, #1212
- 1:30 p.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel will announce a graffiti removal milestone.2709 West Chicago Avenue.
- 7:30 p.m. — Illinois Bicentennial celebration at Navy Pier will have joint appearance from Gov. Bruce Rauner and Gov.- elect J.B. Pritzker. Aon Grand Ballroom – Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave, Chicago
Would you like to get our daily rundown of Illinois political events by email? Sign up for the daybook by filling out this short form.