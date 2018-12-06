The sway of the labor vote.
The Chicago Teachers Union gave its formidable endorsement to Toni Preckwinkle in the crowded race for mayor, one day after the former school teacher embraced the union’s education agenda. Well aware of the power of the CTU’s endorsement, Susana Mendoza’ campaign was ready with a counter-punch: Dolores Huerta. City Hall Reporter Fran Spielman has the story.
- Attorney Jerry Joyce takes first spot on crowded mayoral ballot
- Former aldermanic candidate John Kozlar taking the final position following a ballot lottery on Wednesday afternoon.
- Fact-check: It’s common practice for office seekers to complain with a board brush about tax burdens. But does mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot’s sweeping statements oversimplify the issue? Politifact ruled her claim ‘Mostly False’
- CPS board approves whole agenda: $26 million for temp nurses, charter closures
- Eleven-year-old with Type 1 diabetes pleads with school board for better nursing care: “I think CPS can do better.”
Here’s a look at political events scheduled for Thursday Dec. 6.
CHICAGO
- 10 a.m. – CTU, SEIU Healthcare Illinois, SEIU Local 73 to host press conference to announce union’s mayoral endorsement. 2229 S. Halsted.
- 10:15 a.m. – Mayor Rahm Emanuel will participate in The Hatchery ribbon cutting ceremony. The Hatchery, 135 N. Kedzie Ave.
- 1 p.m. – Press conference with state legislators and strikers of the UNO/Acero schools to announce a legislative package pertaining to charter schools. INCS headquarters, 150 N. Michigan Ave.
