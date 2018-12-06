Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Dec. 6

The sway of the labor vote.

The Chicago Teachers Union gave its formidable endorsement to Toni Preckwinkle in the crowded race for mayor, one day after the former school teacher embraced the union’s education agenda. Well aware of the power of the CTU’s endorsement, Susana Mendoza’ campaign was ready with a counter-punch: Dolores Huerta. City Hall Reporter Fran Spielman has the story.

Here’s a look at political events scheduled for Thursday Dec. 6.

CHICAGO

10 a.m. – CTU, SEIU Healthcare Illinois, SEIU Local 73 to host press conference to announce union’s mayoral endorsement. 2229 S. Halsted.

10:15 a.m. – Mayor Rahm Emanuel will participate in The Hatchery ribbon cutting ceremony. The Hatchery, 135 N. Kedzie Ave.

1 p.m. – Press conference with state legislators and strikers of the UNO/Acero schools to announce a legislative package pertaining to charter schools. INCS headquarters, 150 N. Michigan Ave.

