Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Dec. 10

Former Obama adviser, political reporter David Axelrod sat down with City Hall reporter Fran Spielman. He predicted a Mendoza vs. Preckwinkle runoff in the Chicago mayoral race and shared his memories of covering Jane Byrne and Harold Washington’s mayoral campaigns.

Fact-check: Gov’s claim that Dems solely caused budget crisis woefully lacking. Republican governors — in charge of Illinois from 1977-2003, also had a big role in putting the state in a financial quagmire.

THE WATCHDOGS: Jose Santiago retired as Chicago’s fire commissioner while facing discipline for failing to report his driver for use of “N-word.”

The Chicago Teachers Union announced early Sunday that a tentative deal had been reached with Acero charter schools to end a four-day strike and that teachers would return to classes Monday.

Rahm Emanuel warns House Democrats: Don’t ‘focus immediately on Trump.’ Emanuel also offered his opinion on who Democrats should look to for the 2020 presidential race.

Where 16 Chicago mayoral candidates stand on TIFs: Their full responses

“I think there’s nothing but sunshine hanging over me,” a grinning Gov. Rod Blagojevich said Dec. 8, 2008. The next day brought rain and a swarm of FBI.

Gery Chico raises $429K to launch TV ads in mayor’s race

Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Michael Negron for alderman of the 47th Ward. It’s an open race with nine candidates seeking to fill Ald. Ameya Pawar’s vacancy.

Here’s a look at political events scheduled for Monday Dec. 10.

CHICAGO

11 a.m. — Mayor Emanuel will announce that the James Beard Awards is extending its stay in Chicago. Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St. Millennium Park Room.

11:30 a.m. – Chicago Department of Planning and Development Commissioner David Reifman speaks at a City Club of Chicago luncheon at Maggiano’s Banquets, 111 W. Grand Ave.

Noon – Mayoral Candidate Bill Daley meets with formerly incarcerated young men to discuss the need for violence prevention programs. Until 12:30 p.m. at New Pilgrim Church Fellowship Hall, 4301 W. Washington Boulevard.

Noon – The Illinois Department of Human Rights and City Colleges of Chicago honor organizations, cities and universities that “went above and beyond in promoting fairness, equality and human rights in Illinois this past year.” Harold Washington College, 30 E. Lake St., 11th floor

ILLINOIS

7 p.m. – (WESTERN SPRINGS) U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski hosts a public meeting with Metra CEO Jim Derwinski and BNSF Railway Vice President of Passenger Operations DJ Mitchell. McClure Junior High, 4225 Wolf Road in Western Springs.

Would you like to get our daily rundown of Illinois political events by email? Sign up for the daybook by filling out this short form.