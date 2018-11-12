Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Nov. 12

Here are the political events scheduled for Monday, Nov. 12 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

8:30 a.m. – The Union league Club of Chicago hosts its Veterans Day commemoration event until 11 a.m. at 65 W. Jackson Boulevard.

9 a.m. — Gov. Rauner delivers remarks at Veterans Day program with Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the Union League Club of Chicago American Legion Post 758. Union League Club, 65 W. Jackson Blvd.

10 a.m. — Activist William Calloway will announce his candidacy for alderman of the 5th Ward. 2030 E. 71st St.

10:45 a.m. — Mayor Emanuel will announce a lawsuit against e-cigarette retailers caught selling to minors. City Hall, 5th Floor, Press Briefing Room, 121 N. LaSalle St.

11:45 a.m. — Mayor Emanuel, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, and City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor Juan Salgado hold a panel to discussion on how careers in technical education programs help students. Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N Narragansett Ave.

5:30 p.m. – Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) speaks at an University of Chicago Institute of Politics event until 6:45 p.m. at the Quadrangle Club, 1155 E. 57th St.

ILLINOIS

10 a.m. — (AURORA) Governor-elect JB Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor-elect Juliana Stratton will announce the formation and members of the Veterans Committee of their gubernatorial transition. Waubonsee Community College, Multipurpose Room, 18 S. River St.

