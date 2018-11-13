Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Nov. 13

Here are the political events scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 13 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

8 a.m. – Residents hold a press conference calling on the next mayor of Chicago to “listen to the needs of city residents on housing and gentrification, school closings and disinvestment, racial profiling and police surveillance,” followed by a bus tour of Chicago neighborhoods. Until 1 p.m. starting with press conference at Sterling Bay’s Lincoln Yards site, 1499 W. Dickens, with bus to depart by 8:30 a.m. and make stops at: 9 a.m. at the 606 Trail, 1626 N. Central Park; 9:45 a.m. at the site of a proposed police academy, 808 N. Kostner; 10:45 a.m. at Shields Middle School, 2611 W. 48th St.; 11:45 a.m. at Roseland Community Hospital, 45 W. 111th St.; 12:40 p.m. at the site of the Obama Presidential Center, 6100 block of South Stony Island; followed by a return to the Lincoln Yards site at 1 p.m.

9 a.m. — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle presides over the board’s Consent Calendar. Cook County Building, 118 N. Clark St., 5th floor board room.

12:45 p.m. – Mayor Emanuel to participate in ribbon cutting for new East Park affordable housing. East Park Apartments, 3300 West Maypole Avenue.

2:30 p.m. – Mayor Emanuel to attend a meeting of the Public Building Commission. He plans to unveil a preservation strategy for Pilsen and Little Village.

6 p.m. – The Society of Midland Authors hosts a panel discussion about the midterm elections featuring Greg Hinz of Crain’s Chicago Business, UIC visiting lecturer and former elected official Betty O’Shaughnessy and political consultant Don Rose, moderated by former alderman and UIC political science professor Dick Simpson. Cliff Dwellers Clun, 200 S. Michigan Ave., 22nd floor.

8 p.m. — Michelle Obama kicks off her book tour at United Center Read about Monday’s visit to Whitney Young, her alma mater



