Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Nov. 14

We’re 104 days away from the Chicago mayoral election and the wide open race for mayor has brought in 17 candidates so far.

Troy LaRaviere, president of the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association, was the first to enter the race but exited on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Susana Mendoza made her announcement official. We’re keeping track of who’s in and who’s out.

Here are the political events scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 14 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

7 a.m. – Chicago Teachers Union members at UNO/Acero schools hold a press conference to announce a strike date just before the school day begins. 4248 W. 47th St.

7:30 a.m. – Cook County Board President and mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle speaks at a City Club of Chicago breakfast at the Union League Club, 65 W. Jackson Boulevard.

9:45 a.m. — Community organizers host a rally and press conference to demand a vote on a budget amendment to redirect $25 million to citywide trauma-informed mental health service. City Council, 2nd Floor

10 a.m. — Mayor Emanuel will preside over a meeting of the City Council City Hall, Council Chambers, 121 North LaSalle Street, Chicago, Illinois

11 a.m. — Immigrant-rights activists join Lt. Gov.-elect Juliana Stratton and other U.S. representatives in Illinois to announce an effort to override Gov. Rauner's veto of the Voices of Immigrant Communities Empowering Survivors act. At Illinois State Capital blue room in Springfield.

7 p.m. – Chance the Rapper hosts a red carpet fundraiser for Amara Enyia's mayoral campaign. Until midnight at Chicago Chop House, 60 W. Ontario St.

ILLINOIS

9:30 a.m. – (WHEELING) U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider hosts a Medicare Open Enrollment event for seniors in Illinois’ 10th Congressional District. Until 2:30 p.m. at Indian Trails Library, 355 Schoenbeck Road in Wheeling.

