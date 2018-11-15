Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Nov. 15

Here’s a look at political and government events scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 15 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

10 a.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel will join Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Fire Commissioner Richard C. Ford II to honor first responders at the Carter Harrison Lambert Tree Awards ceremony. 121 N. LaSalle St., City Hall council chambers. Read about Rahm’s final $10.7 billion spending plan, breezed through City Council on Wednesday.

