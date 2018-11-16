Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Nov. 16

Losing track of mayoral candidates?

Follow along with us as we track who’s in and who’s out ahead of the upcoming candidate filing deadline.

The latest candidate to make her announcement official, Susana Mendoza, visited the Sun-Times office and discussed her plan for a 2-year moratorium on school closings and her support for an elected school board, among other campaign promises.

You can also keep track of the money in mayoral campaigns as we update them. So far, the entire crowd can’t match the level of funds Rahm Emanuel would have brought into the race.

Here’s a look at political and government events scheduled for Friday, Nov. 16 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

11 a.m. — Chicago Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas announces his education plan for Chicago Public Schools. Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, Northeastern Illinois University, Room 403. 700 East Oakwood Blvd. He’s previously released his five-year financial plan.

11 a.m. – Mayor Rahm Emanuel will deliver remarks at the Annual Greenbuild International Conference and Expo. McCormick Place, West Building, 2301 S. Indiana Ave

will deliver remarks at the Annual Greenbuild International Conference and Expo. McCormick Place, West Building, 2301 S. Indiana Ave 11 a.m. – Illinois State Board of Education hosts a public hearing on state’s 2020 public education budget. Until 3 p.m. at the Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St., Conference Room 16-503. Advocates: CPS, ISBE still failing to ensure special ed kids getting services

hosts a public hearing on state’s 2020 public education budget. Until 3 p.m. at the Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St., Conference Room 16-503. 12:45 p.m. — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin will hold a news conference to discuss the revised First Step Act, bipartisan criminal justice reform legislation which was introduced by Durbin and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley today and endorsed by President Trump yesterday. Safer Foundation, 571 W. Jackson Blvd. Read the latest on this bipartisan legislation.

will hold a news conference to discuss the revised First Step Act, bipartisan criminal justice reform legislation which was introduced by Durbin and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley today and endorsed by President Trump yesterday. Safer Foundation, 571 W. Jackson Blvd. 1:30 p.m. – Mayor Emanuel will join the West Garfield community and first responders to announce the next step towards the development of a new, state-of-the-art Joint Public Safety Training Academy. Lively Stone MB Church, 4938 W. Chicago Ave. It’s a controversial academy opposed by community groups.

will join the West Garfield community and first responders to announce the next step towards the development of a new, state-of-the-art Joint Public Safety Training Academy. Lively Stone MB Church, 4938 W. Chicago Ave.

ILLINOIS

10 a.m. – (OAK BROOK) The Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation hosts a town hall meeting featuring keynote speaker Dr. Emy Flores as well as other experts and state legislators as part of its annual conference, “La Presencia Latina: Securing Our Economic Future.” Until 11:45 p.m. at Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort and Conference Center, 3500 Midwest Road in Oak Brook.

