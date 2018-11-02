Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Nov. 2

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 4 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Friday, Nov. 2 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

ILLINOIS

11 a.m. — The official 2018 holiday ornament, which includes a renovation of the Governor’s Mansion, will be unveiled by the City of Springfield. At the Governor’s Mansion, 410 E. Jackson St. in Springfield.

to join Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson to meet with seniors, community members. Schroeder Park 2600 S. 13th Avenue. 12 p.m. – J.B. Pritzker to speak at a senior luncheon in Olympia Fields with State Sen. Toi Hutchinson. Olympia Fields Park District, Bradford Barn, 20712 Western Avenue, Olympia Fields, IL

