The Nov. 6 midterm election is 2 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.
Here are the political events scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 4 in Chicago and across Illinois.
CHICAGO
- 10 a.m. — JB Pritzker and Secretary of State Jesse White to speak. St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 211 East 115th Street.
- 11:15 a.m. — JB Pritzker and Secretary of State Jesse White to speak. Resurrected Life Church International, 4538 West Fullerton Avenue.
- 3 p.m. — Former President Barack Obama headlines a get-out-the-vote rally for Democrats including JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, Kwame Raoul, Sean Casten, Lauren Underwood and Toni Preckwinkle. UIC Pavillion, 525 S. Racine Ave.
ILLINOIS
- 11 a.m. — Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-9th) and Abdelnasser Rashid, Democratic candidate for the 17th District Cook County Board seat, participate at a get-out-the-vote event. 1395 E. Prairie Ave. in Des Plaines.
- Noon — Sean Casten kicks off a canvasing event at NARAL Pro Choice America. 2018 Larkin Ave. in Elgin.
- 4 p.m. — Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks with voters. Colonial Cafe, 552 Randall Road in St. Charles.
- 5:30 p.m. — Gov. Bruce Rauner and other Republican candidates appear at a rally. Square Celt, 39 Orland Square Drive in Orland Park.
