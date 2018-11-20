Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Nov. 20

On Monday, a shooting at Mercy Hospital claimed three lives, Dr. Tamara O’Neal, Officer Samuel Jimenez and first-year pharmacy resident Dayna Less. The gunman was also killed.

Here’s a look at political and government events scheduled for Tuesday Nov. 20 in Chicago.

CHICAGO

10 a.m. – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announces a statewide sting at malls and shopping centers targeting holiday shoppers who illegally use parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities. Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St., press room 15-301.

10:30 a.m. – Attorney General Lisa Madigan joins the Illinois PIRG to release the 33rd annual “Trouble in Toyland” report on recalled and dangerous toys. Lurie Children’s Hospital, 225 E. Chicago Ave., 11th floor.

2 p.m. – Legislators and community partners hold a press conference in response to the looming “public charge” rule that could create an “urgent health crisis.” Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St., 15th floor.

5:45 p.m. — Mayor Emanuel will join Fire Commissioner Ford to graduate new firefighter EMTs and paramedics. Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

ILLINOIS

9:30 a.m. — (GLENVIEW) Rep. Brad Schneider hosts a Medicare open enrollment event at the Glenview Senior Center. 2400 Chestnut Ave

