Catch up on Sun-Times political stories from Thanksgiving weekend:
- Longtime Pilsen Ald. Danny Solis won’t seek re-election, after more than two decades in the City Council chambers.
- Fact-check: Mendoza off in claim of last-minute reprieve for death penalty ban
- Rep. Bill Foster’s hardline against Pelosi becoming speaker: ‘Very little to negotiate”
- George Papadopoulos, ex-Trump campaign adviser, headed to prison on Monday, judge rules
Here’s a look at political and government events scheduled for Monday Nov. 26 in Chicago.
CHICAGO
- 11 a.m. — Mayor Emanuel will attend the funeral mass for Officer Samuel Jimenez. Chapel of St. Joseph at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 North River Road, Des Plaines, Illinois
- 3 p.m. — Chicago Mayoral Candidate Amara Enyia and her team of supporters will be submitting 62,000 petition signatures. 69 W. Washington. “People who arrive early will have an opportunity to get their photo taken with her.”
- 4 p.m. — Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot will file over 32,000 petition signatures this afternoon
