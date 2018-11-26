Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Nov. 26

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson brief the media about a shooting at Mercy Hospital that killed four people, including an officer and a doctor. | Nader Issa/Sun-Times

Catch up on Sun-Times political stories from Thanksgiving weekend:

Here’s a look at political and government events scheduled for Monday Nov. 26 in Chicago.

CHICAGO

11 a.m. — Mayor Emanuel will attend the funeral mass for Officer Samuel Jimenez. Chapel of St. Joseph at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 North River Road, Des Plaines, Illinois

will attend the funeral mass for Officer Samuel Jimenez. Chapel of St. Joseph at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 North River Road, Des Plaines, Illinois 3 p.m. — Chicago Mayoral Candidate Amara Enyia and her team of supporters will be submitting 62,000 petition signatures. 69 W. Washington. “People who arrive early will have an opportunity to get their photo taken with her.”

Chicago Mayoral Candidate and her team of supporters will be submitting 62,000 petition signatures. 69 W. Washington. “People who arrive early will have an opportunity to get their photo taken with her.” 4 p.m. — Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot will file over 32,000 petition signatures this afternoon

Would you like to get our daily rundown of Illinois political events by email? Sign up for the daybook by filling out this short form.