Chicago has 21 mayoral candidates, but only 212 aldermanic hopefuls despite some high-profile departures, including Ameya Pawar and Danny Solis. Why the 40 percent drop-off in candidates for a City Council in transition?

A change-of-plea hearing for Ald. Willie B. Cochran is scheduled for Wednesday in Chicago federal court.

Nancy Pelosi is campaigning to reclaim the House speakership on Jan. 3 and is expected to win the first step in that two-step process Wednesday

A debate over lawsuit payouts turned ugly on Tuesday as a Democratic state rep told a Republican colleague she’d like to mix a “broth of Legionella” bacteria to infect his loved one so the relative will “ultimately die.” State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit later took to the floor and Twitter “to clarify” her comments, saying they were “misinterpreted.”



Here’s a look at political events scheduled for Wednesday Nov. 28 in Chicago.

10 a.m. – Raise Your Hand Action and We Will co-sponsor a mayoral candidate meet-and-greet with Garry McCarthy. Until 11:30 a.m. at Sip of Hope Coffee Bar, 3039 W. Fullerton Ave.

11:30 a.m. – Mayoral candidate Bill Daley speaks at a City Club of Chicago luncheon. Maggiano's Banquets, 111 W. Grand Ave.

Noon — The City Council Committee on Education and Child Development will hold a hearing on the Chicago Public Schools sexual abuse scandal. City Council Chambers, 121 N. LaSalle, 2nd Floor.

1:30 p.m. – Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to join the Archdiocese of Chicago, local funeral directors and volunteers at committal service for 117 indigent persons, 4 unidentified persons and 60 unborn person’s who were under the care of the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 2755 West 111th Street

1:30 P.M. —Mayor Rahm Emanuel will address local companies at annual Tech Day event. Active Campaign, 1 North Dearborn Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois

