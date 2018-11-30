Chicago buzzed with the news that federal agents were behind the brown paper covering Ald. Ed Burke’s office windows Thursday morning.

Here’s a look at political events scheduled for Friday Nov. 30 in Chicago and Illinois.

CHICAGO

  • 10:30 a.m. – Gov. Elect J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov.-Elect Stratton to announce Restorative Justice and Safe Communities Committee. Safer Foundation, 808 South Kedzie Ave.
  • 10:45 a.m. –  Mayor Rahm Emanuel will participate in a Salesforce announcement. 444 W. Lake St.

ILLINOIS

  • 11 a.m. – (DARIEN) U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth speaks media after a roundtable discussion with Willowbrook-area residents affected by exposure to the carcinogen ethylene oxide. Indian Prairie Public Library, 401 Plainfield Road in Darien.

 