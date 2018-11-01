Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Nov. 1

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 5 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 1 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

8 a.m. – Illinois Attorney General candidate Kwame Raoul to greet commuters at the Clark/Lake CTA station. 124 West Lake Street.

9 a.m. — Congressional candidate Sean Casten gets coffee with voters at Galati's Hideaway until 10 a.m. 800 Feinberg Ct.

10 a.m. – Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Dr. Jay Shannon, CEO of Cook County Health, and Dr. Larry Goodman, CEO of Rush University Medical Center, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center with community partners and HIV/AIDS activists. CORE Center, 2020 West Harrison Street.

11:45 a.m. – Gov. Rauner and First Lady attend "Let's Stand Together" interfaith gathering in memory of Pittsburg shooting victims with the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago. Swissotel Chicago, 323 East Upper Wacker Drive.

5:30 p.m. — The University of Chicago Institute of Politics hosts a talk "Midterm Mayhem: Is the Blue Wave Coming?" with former congressmen Tom Davis (R-VA) and Steve Israel (D-NY) for an eleventh-hour analysis of the 2018 midterm elections. Quadrangle Club, 1155 E. 57th St., Main Dining Room.

ILLINOIS

1:45 p.m. – JB Pritzker, Cook County Recorder of Deeds Karen Yarbrough and State Rep. Chris Welch to attend a at the West Suburban Senior Center. 439 Bohland Avenue.

