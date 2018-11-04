Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Nov. 4

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 2 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 4 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

10 a.m. — JB Pritzker and Secretary of State Jesse White to speak. St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 211 East 115th Street.

and Secretary of State Jesse White to speak. St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 211 East 115th Street. 11:15 a.m. — JB Pritzker and Secretary of State Jesse White to speak. Resurrected Life Church International, 4538 West Fullerton Avenue.

and Secretary of State Jesse White to speak. Resurrected Life Church International, 4538 West Fullerton Avenue. 3 p.m. — Former President Barack Obama headlines a get-out-the-vote rally for Democrats including JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, Kwame Raoul, Sean Casten, Lauren Underwood and Toni Preckwinkle. UIC Pavillion, 525 S. Racine Ave.

ILLINOIS

11 a.m. — Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-9th) and Abdelnasser Rashid, Democratic candidate for the 17th District Cook County Board seat, participate at a get-out-the-vote event. 1395 E. Prairie Ave. in Des Plaines.

(D-9th) and Abdelnasser Rashid, Democratic candidate for the 17th District Cook County Board seat, participate at a get-out-the-vote event. 1395 E. Prairie Ave. in Des Plaines. Noon — Sean Casten kicks off a canvasing event at NARAL Pro Choice America. 2018 Larkin Ave. in Elgin.

kicks off a canvasing event at NARAL Pro Choice America. 2018 Larkin Ave. in Elgin. 4 p.m. — Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks with voters. Colonial Cafe, 552 Randall Road in St. Charles.

speaks with voters. Colonial Cafe, 552 Randall Road in St. Charles. 5:30 p.m. — Gov. Bruce Rauner and other Republican candidates appear at a rally. Square Celt, 39 Orland Square Drive in Orland Park.

