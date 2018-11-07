Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Nov. 7

Rep. Juliana Stratton joins hands with gubernatorial candidate JB Pritzker after Pritzker announced Stratton as his running mate at Sherwood Park on August 10, 2017. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times.

Yesterday was the Nov. 6 midterm election. Catch up on the results from yesterday’s city, county and state races on our interactive election results page.

Here are the political events scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 7 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

10 a.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel presides over a City Council meeting. City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St.

presides over a City Council meeting. City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St. 12 p.m. — Cook County Board President and Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle , state Reps. Celina Villanueva , Lisa Hernandez, Linda Chapa La Via, Theresa May and Emanuel “Chris” Welch, state Sen.-elect Ram Villivalam, state Reps.-elect Delia Ramirez and Aaron Ortiz, Cook County Commissioners-elect Aaron Ortiz and Brandon Johnson and leaders with Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Chicago, Mujeres Latinas en Accion and other immigrant rights groups pledge to make Illinois the “most welcoming state in the nation.” Casa Michoacan, 1638 S. Blue Island Ave.

, state Reps. , Lisa Hernandez, Linda Chapa La Via, Theresa May and Emanuel “Chris” Welch, state Sen.-elect Ram Villivalam, state Reps.-elect Delia Ramirez and Aaron Ortiz, Cook County Commissioners-elect Aaron Ortiz and Brandon Johnson and leaders with Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Chicago, Mujeres Latinas en Accion and other immigrant rights groups pledge to make Illinois the “most welcoming state in the nation.” Casa Michoacan, 1638 S. Blue Island Ave. 1:45 p.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel participates in the O’Hare International Airport Multi Modal ribbon-cutting ceremony. O’Hare International Airport, 10255 W. Zemke Blvd.

ILLINOIS

11:45 a.m. — Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov.-elect Juliana Stratton thank voters. Roosevelt Orange and Green Line station, intersection of State Street and Roosevelt Road.

and Lt. Gov.-elect thank voters. Roosevelt Orange and Green Line station, intersection of State Street and Roosevelt Road. 1:30 p.m. — Attorney General-elect Kwame Raoul will thank voters and speak with media following his election night victory. Valois Restaurant, 1518 E. 53rd St.

Would you like to get our daily rundown of Illinois political events by email? Sign up for the daybook by filling out this short form.