Yesterday was the Nov. 6 midterm election. Catch up on the results from yesterday’s city, county and state races on our interactive election results page.
Here are the political events scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 7 in Chicago and across Illinois.
CHICAGO
- 10 a.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel presides over a City Council meeting. City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St.
- 12 p.m. — Cook County Board President and Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle, state Reps. Celina Villanueva, Lisa Hernandez, Linda Chapa La Via, Theresa May and Emanuel “Chris” Welch, state Sen.-elect Ram Villivalam, state Reps.-elect Delia Ramirez and Aaron Ortiz, Cook County Commissioners-elect Aaron Ortiz and Brandon Johnson and leaders with Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Chicago, Mujeres Latinas en Accion and other immigrant rights groups pledge to make Illinois the “most welcoming state in the nation.” Casa Michoacan, 1638 S. Blue Island Ave.
- 1:45 p.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel participates in the O’Hare International Airport Multi Modal ribbon-cutting ceremony. O’Hare International Airport, 10255 W. Zemke Blvd.
ILLINOIS
- 11:45 a.m. — Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov.-elect Juliana Stratton thank voters. Roosevelt Orange and Green Line station, intersection of State Street and Roosevelt Road.
- 1:30 p.m. — Attorney General-elect Kwame Raoul will thank voters and speak with media following his election night victory. Valois Restaurant, 1518 E. 53rd St.
