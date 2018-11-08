Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Nov. 8

Here are the political events scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 8 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

8:30 a.m. — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin will speak at an annual event about Chicago health care access. The Mid-America Club, 80th Floor, 200 E Randolph St.

will speak at an annual event about Chicago health care access. The Mid-America Club, 80th Floor, 200 E Randolph St. 9 a.m. – Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin hosts a discussion on innovation, entrepreneurship and urban agriculture with guest speaker Ariella Rada, consul for academic and community affairs for the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest. JLM Center, 2622 W. Jackson.

hosts a discussion on innovation, entrepreneurship and urban agriculture with guest speaker Ariella Rada, consul for academic and community affairs for the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest. JLM Center, 2622 W. Jackson. 10 a.m. – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White joins Chicago Police Department Supt. Eddie Johnson and investigative reporter Renee Fergusn to unveil two new Public Service Announcements highlighting the need for organ an tissue donors. Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St., Room 15-301.

joins Chicago Police Department Supt. and investigative reporter Renee Fergusn to unveil two new Public Service Announcements highlighting the need for organ an tissue donors. Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St., Room 15-301. 10:30 a.m. — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin will speak at the opening of the Pullman Community Center. Pullman Community Center, 10355 S. Woodlawn Ave.

will speak at the opening of the Pullman Community Center. Pullman Community Center, 10355 S. Woodlawn Ave. Noon – Ald. Tom Tunney (19th) and the 19th District Steering Committee hosts an early Thanksgiving meal for up to 200 senior residents of the district. Until 2 p.m. at Ann Sather, 909 W. Belmont Ave.

(19th) and the 19th District Steering Committee hosts an early Thanksgiving meal for up to 200 senior residents of the district. Until 2 p.m. at Ann Sather, 909 W. Belmont Ave. 5 p.m. – State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford announces his candidacy for Mayor of Chicago. Sankofa, 5820 W. Chicago Ave.

announces his candidacy for Mayor of Chicago. Sankofa, 5820 W. Chicago Ave. 6 p.m. – Congressman Bobby Rush holds a community meeting about efforts to keep a South Side Target store open. New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 754 E. 77th St.

holds a community meeting about efforts to keep a South Side Target store open. New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 754 E. 77th St. 6:30 p.m. – Ald. Michele Smith and the Ranch Triangle Association hold a community meeting about the North Branch Park and Nature Preserve. Until 9 p.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1037 W. Armitage Ave.

and the Ranch Triangle Association hold a community meeting about the North Branch Park and Nature Preserve. Until 9 p.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1037 W. Armitage Ave. 7 p.m. — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin will receive the 2018 Trailblazer Award from World Bicycle Relief for his advocacy around poverty and development issues. 1328 W. Randolph St.

