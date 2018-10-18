Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 18

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 20 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 18 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

8 a.m. — Democratic attorney general candidate Kwame Raoul will visit the CTA Red Line station 95th/Dan Ryan and speak about his campaign priorities. At CTA 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station.

Activists and organizers rally outside Senate President ’s office in support of rent control. At 1726 W. Belmont Ave. 10 a.m. — Ald. George Cardenas hosts his 15th annual Senior Health Fair featuring flu shots, glucose testing, hearing screenings and more than 30 vendors from local health agencies. Until 1 p.m. at McKinley Park Field House, 2210 W. Pershing.

hosts his 15th annual Senior Health Fair featuring flu shots, glucose testing, hearing screenings and more than 30 vendors from local health agencies. Until 1 p.m. at McKinley Park Field House, 2210 W. Pershing. 10 a.m. — Ald. Patrick O’Connor hosts the Northside Regional Job Fair until 1 p.m. at the Truman College gymnasium, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

hosts the Northside Regional Job Fair until 1 p.m. at the Truman College gymnasium, 1145 W. Wilson Ave. 10:30 a.m. — Reverend Ruben I. Cruz and other community leaders speak about a lawsuit facing the Pritzker campaign alleging racial discrimination and harassment . At T he First Spanish Christian Church, 1507 West Sunnyside.U.S.

he First Spanish Christian Church, 1507 West Sunnyside.U.S. 11:00 a.m. — Senator Dick Durbin will hold a roundtable discussion with the University of Illinois’s “Better Health Through Housing” program – an initiative to reduce health care costs and provide stability for chronically homeless individuals by moving individuals directly from hospital emergency rooms into stable, supportive housing, with intensive case management.Mile Square Health Center, 1220 S Wood St.

The Gun Violence Prevention PAC, Giffords PAC and Democratic AG nominee Kwame Raoul to make a campaign announcement with and Juliana Stratton. Outside the James R. Thompson Center, 100 West Randolph St. 11:15 a.m. — Mayor Emanuel will announce that more than 110,000 kids participated in Rahm’s Readers Summer Learning Challenge. At Harold Washington Library, 400 South State St.

will announce that more than 110,000 kids participated in Rahm’s Readers Summer Learning Challenge. At Harold Washington Library, 400 South State St. Noon — Elected officials including Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle , Ald. Ed Burke and state Reps. David McSweeney, Sonya Harper, and Thaddeus Jones join more than 25 faith leaders for a press conference addressing the candidacy of white supremacist and Holocaust denier Arthur Jones for Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District. The Port Ministries, 5013 S. Hermitage Ave.

Elected officials including Cook County Board President , Ald. Ed Burke and state Reps. David McSweeney, Sonya Harper, and Thaddeus Jones join more than 25 faith leaders for a press conference addressing the candidacy of white supremacist and Holocaust denier for Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District. The Port Ministries, 5013 S. Hermitage Ave. Noon — Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs hosts a celebration of LGBT History Month. At James R. Thompson Center Concourse, 100 West Randolph Street.

Illinois State Treasurer hosts a celebration of LGBT History Month. At James R. Thompson Center Concourse, 100 West Randolph Street. Noon — State Sens. Kimberly Lightford and Heather Steans, State Rep. Ann Williams, Planned Parenthood and Equality Illinois hold a press conference condemning Attorney General candidate Erika Harold about her ad featuring sexual assault victims. At 358 West Ontario, 3rd floor.

State Sens. Kimberly Lightford and Heather Steans, State Rep. Ann Williams, Planned Parenthood and Equality Illinois hold a press conference condemning Attorney General candidate about her ad featuring sexual assault victims. At 358 West Ontario, 3rd floor. 1 p.m. — Juliana Stratton, SEIU Healthcare and State Rep. Melissa Conyears-Ervin speaks out against Bruce Rauner’s attempts to cut the Child Care Assistant Program. At Safe for All Families Home Day Care Center (SAFE). 8050 South Honore St.

Juliana Stratton, SEIU Healthcare and State speaks out against Bruce Rauner’s attempts to cut the Child Care Assistant Program. At Safe for All Families Home Day Care Center (SAFE). 8050 South Honore St. 1 p.m. — 39th District State Representative Will Guzzardi and 35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa to endorse mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle . At Logan Square blue line at Milwaukee and Kedzie.

, SEIU Healthcare and speaks out against Bruce Rauner’s attempts to cut the Child Care Assistant Program. At Safe for All Families Home Day Care Center (SAFE). 8050 South Honore St. 2 p.m. — U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams, Illinois First Lady Diana Rauner and health officials join the Illinois Department of Public Health to release the state’s first Maternal Morbidity and Mortality Report identifying trends in maternal deaths and making recommendations to prevent maternal mortality. University of Illinois at Chicago, College of Nursing, 845 S. Damen Ave., 3rd floor conference center.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams, Illinois First Lady Diana Rauner and health officials join the Illinois Department of Public Health to release the state’s first Maternal Morbidity and Mortality Report identifying trends in maternal deaths and making recommendations to prevent maternal mortality. University of Illinois at Chicago, College of Nursing, 845 S. Damen Ave., 3rd floor conference center. 5:30 p.m. — Charter educators, parents and public education supports prepare to picket U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s visit to Chicago. Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St.

ILLINOIS

11:30 a.m. — Surgeon General Jerome Adams will be joining Health Subcommittee Chairman, Representative Peter Roskam, in DuPage County to discuss the opioid epidemic affecting our country and priorities and strategies for addressing the crisis. There are more than 150 invited guests which include local health leaders, physicians, Chiefs of Police/ Fire/ EMT, hospitals and treatment center leaders.AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, 120 N Oak St, Hinsdale, IL

