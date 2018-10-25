Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 25

Erika Harold, who is running for Illinois attorney general, once said that many victims of sexual harassment believe what is said about them and "become very promiscuous," and that some young people who are called names such as "whore" or "slut" think: "That's what I want to be." | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 12 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 25 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

8:30 a.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel will address the Association of Inspectors General 2018 Annual Training Conference. Holiday Inn, 350 W. Mart Center Dr., 13th Floor.

9:30 a.m. — Mayor Emanuel will announce a paving milestone. Intersection of North Washtenaw Avenue and West Augusta Boulevard.

10 a.m. — Following President Trump's signing today of a major legislative package to confront the opioid epidemic, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin will sit down with advocates, health professionals, and people recovering from opioid addiction to discuss the legislation and what more needs to be done. Gateway Foundation, 3828 W. Taylor St.

11 a.m. — Toni Preckwinkle will be endorsed in a press conference by Local 881 UFCW in a press conference, the largest private sector union representing 34,000 members in grocery stores, meatpacking, food processing, retail shops throughout Illinois and northwest Indiana. Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St.

11 a.m. — Protesters from the Planned Parenthood Illinois PAC and Equality Illinois will create a human rainbow outside the City Club luncheon with Illinois Attorney General candidate Erika Harold. Across the street from Maggiano's Banquets, 111 W. Grand Ave.

11:30 a.m. – Erika Harold, candidate for Illinois attorney general, speaks at a City Club of Chicago event. Maggiano's Banquets, 111 W. Grand Ave.

1:15 p.m. — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin will speak at the opening of the Illinois Institute of Technology's new 70,000 square foot home for student-driven innovation and entrepreneurship. The Ed Kaplan Family Institute for Innovation and Tech Entrepreneurship will give students a hands-on approach to problem solving with dynamic projects, collaborations and real outcomes and products. Illinois Institute of Technology, 3137 S. Federal St.

1:30 p.m. — Mayor Emanuel will join Illinois Tech to open the new Kaplan innovation center. Illinois Institute of Technology, Kaplan Building, 3300 S. Federal St.

3:45 p.m. — Gov. Bruce Rauner will addresse attendees at Seaway Credit Union's "Building On A Legacy" community celebration. 645 E. 87th St.

will addresse attendees at Seaway Credit Union’s “Building On A Legacy” community celebration. 645 E. 87th St. 6 p.m. – The Chicago Teachers Union, Action Now and the Garfield Park Advisory Council hold a community meeting with Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson until 7:30 p.m. at the Garfield Park Field House, 100 N. Central Park Ave.

ILLINOIS

8:30 a.m. — Lauren Underwood , Democratic nominee for Congress, attends a roundtable discussion on environmental issues until 10 a.m. McHenry County College Shah Center, Room 116, 4100 W Shamrock Ln. McHenry.

3 p.m. — Lauren Underwood attends a Health Care Q&A with Congressman Joe Kennedy until 4 p.m. Deer Path of Huntley, 12500 Regency Pkwy. Huntley.

5 p.m. – Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti speaks at the Kane County Drug Rehabilitation Court graduation ceremony. Kane County Branch Court, 540 S. Randall Road in Kane County. (St. Charles)

5:30 p.m. — Lauren Underwood holds a rally and concert with McHenry County politicians, blues band Big Fish, and storytellers Nestor "The Boss" Gomez, Jim May and Tom Kastle. Historic Woodstock Square, 129 E. Van Buren St. Woodstock.

