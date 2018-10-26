Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 26

The Sun-Times endorses Democrat Sean Casten for Congress in the 6th District. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 11 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Friday, Oct. 26 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

8 a.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel will deliver remarks at the One Million Degrees Corporate Leaders Breakfast. University Club of Chicago, 76 E. Monroe St.

will deliver remarks at the One Million Degrees Corporate Leaders Breakfast. University Club of Chicago, 76 E. Monroe St. 10 a.m. – Sean Casten attends the Illinois General Assembly’s joint hearing on the Sterigenics Willowbrook facility. Until 11 a.m. at the Bilandic Building, 160 N. LaSalle St.

attends the Illinois General Assembly’s joint hearing on the Sterigenics Willowbrook facility. Until 11 a.m. at the Bilandic Building, 160 N. LaSalle St. 10:30 a.m. — Juliana Stratton, Democratic AG nominee Kwame Raoul, Congressman Luis Gutierrez , and State Sen. Heather Steans to hold a press conference to stand up to Donald Trump ahead of his visit to Illinois on Saturday. Overlooking Trump Tower northeast corner of North Wabash Avenue and East Upper Wacker Drive.

Democratic AG nominee Congressman , and State Sen. to hold a press conference to stand up to Donald Trump ahead of his visit to Illinois on Saturday. Overlooking Trump Tower northeast corner of North Wabash Avenue and East Upper Wacker Drive. 11 a.m. — Mayor Emanuel will announce the latest with the large lots program. 6832 S. Paulina S

will announce the latest with the large lots program. 6832 S. Paulina S Noon – U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi tours Cinespace Chicago Film Studios and discusses on-the-job industry training with interns in the CineCares Mirkopoulos Internship Program. Until 1 p.m. at Stage 18, 2558 W. 16th St.

tours Cinespace Chicago Film Studios and discusses on-the-job industry training with interns in the CineCares Mirkopoulos Internship Program. Until 1 p.m. at Stage 18, 2558 W. 16th St. 4 p.m. – The Chicago Teachers Union hosts its 2018 Legislators and Educators Appreciation Dinner, with Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza and candidates Brandon Johnson and Aaron Ortiz to attend. CTU Center, 1901 W. Carroll Ave.

and candidates and to attend. CTU Center, 1901 W. Carroll Ave. 6:30 p.m. — Juliana Stratton will speak at the 49th Annual 8th Ward Dinner with Democratic AG nominee Kwame Raoul, State Sen. Elgie Sims, State Rep. Marcus Evans, Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore, and Alderman Michelle Harris. Hyatt Regency, 151 E. Wacker Dr.

ILLINOIS

10 a.m. — Gov. Bruce Rauner announces HARTING North America’s expansion with company CEO Jon DeSouza, Elgin Mayor David Kaptain, and DCEO Acting Director Leslie Munger. HARTING North America, 1370 Bowes Rd. in Elgin.

announces HARTING North America’s expansion with company CEO Jon DeSouza, Elgin Mayor David Kaptain, and DCEO Acting Director Leslie Munger. HARTING North America, 1370 Bowes Rd. in Elgin. 10:15 a.m. — Democratic nominee for Congress Lauren Underwood will visit Warrenville with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin Oct. 26 for a discussion of local economic issues and federal tax policy. Underwood and Durbin will be joined by Warrenville Mayor David Brummel. Honeymilk Restaurant, 2 S. 505, IL-59, Warrenville.

will visit Warrenville with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin Oct. 26 for a discussion of local economic issues and federal tax policy. Underwood and Durbin will be joined by Warrenville Mayor David Brummel. Honeymilk Restaurant, 2 S. 505, IL-59, Warrenville. 1 p.m. – Democratic 6th District congressional candidate Sean Casten holds a meet-and-greet with Sen. Dick Durbin and Karina Villa , candidate for Illinois State House District 49. Until 2 p.m. at 900 E. Roosevelt Road in West Chicago.

holds a meet-and-greet with and , candidate for Illinois State House District 49. Until 2 p.m. at 900 E. Roosevelt Road in West Chicago. 2:15 p.m. – Democratic 6th District congressional candidate Sean Casten holds a meet-and-greet with Sen. Dick Durbin and Rep. Robin Kelly. Until 3 p.m. at Wheaton Park District Community Center, 1777 S. Blanchard St. in Wheaton.

Would you like to get our daily rundown of Illinois political events by email? Sign up for the daybook by filling out this short form.