Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 27

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 10 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 27 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

10 a.m. — Veterans for Villegas fold a volunteer “day of action” in support of Ald. Gilbert Villegas ’ reelection campaign. Montclare Leyden VFW, 6940 W. Diversey Ave.

’ reelection campaign. Montclare Leyden VFW, 6940 W. Diversey Ave. 1 p.m. – David Earl Williams III, candidate for 48th War alderman, holds a meet-and-greet at Veranda Pizza & Coffee, 1100 W. Thorndale Ave.

ILLINOIS

10:15 a.m. — JB Pritzker will kick off a Weekend of Action volunteer canvass in Lombard with State Sen. Tom Cullerton and State Rep. Deb Conroy. Cullerton for Senate Campaign Office, 660 East North Ave. in Lombard.

will kick off a Weekend of Action volunteer canvass in Lombard with State Sen. Tom Cullerton and State Rep. Deb Conroy. Cullerton for Senate Campaign Office, 660 East North Ave. in Lombard. 11:30 a.m. — JB Pritzker will canvass door-to-door with Senate candidate Suzy Glowiak and House candidate Terra Costa-Howard. Intersection of Hill Avenue and May Avenue in Glen Ellyn.

will canvass door-to-door with Senate candidate Suzy Glowiak and House candidate Terra Costa-Howard. Intersection of Hill Avenue and May Avenue in Glen Ellyn. Noon — Attorney General candidate Kwame Raoul will speak with the Proviso Young Democrats for an early vote rally and march to the polls. 1001 S. 17th Ave. in Maywood.

will speak with the Proviso Young Democrats for an early vote rally and march to the polls. 1001 S. 17th Ave. in Maywood. 12:45 p.m. — JB Pritzker will canvass door-to-door in West Chicago with House candidate Karina Villa. Intersection of East Forrest Avenue and Elizabeth Street in West Chicago.

will canvass door-to-door in West Chicago with House candidate Karina Villa. Intersection of East Forrest Avenue and Elizabeth Street in West Chicago. 2 p.m. — JB Pritzker will speak at an Aurora Church Community candidate meet and greet with Congressman Bill Foster, State Sen. Linda Holmes, State Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia, and State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit. New Community Baptist Church, 900 E. New York St. in Aurora.

will speak at an Aurora Church Community candidate meet and greet with Congressman Bill Foster, State Sen. Linda Holmes, State Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia, and State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit. New Community Baptist Church, 900 E. New York St. in Aurora. 3 p.m. — JB Pritzker will canvass door-to-door in Elgin with State Sen. Cristina Castro, State Rep. Anna Moeller, and Cook County Board candidate Kevin Morrison. Intersection of Green Ridge Road and Mohawk Drive in Elgin.

will canvass door-to-door in Elgin with State Sen. Cristina Castro, State Rep. Anna Moeller, and Cook County Board candidate Kevin Morrison. Intersection of Green Ridge Road and Mohawk Drive in Elgin. 4:30 p.m. — JB Pritzker will speak to volunteers at a post-canvass pizza party in Elgin with Democratic AG nominee Kwame Raoul, State Sen. Cristina Castro, State Rep. Anna Moeller, and Cook County Board candidate Kevin Morrison. Danny’s Pizza, 231 Douglas Ave. in Elgin.

Would you like to get our daily rundown of Illinois political events by email? Sign up for the daybook by filling out this short form.