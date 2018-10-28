Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 28

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 9 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 28 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

9 a.m. — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle , Cook County Health CEO Dr. Jay Shannon and other county elected officials and community leaders cut the ribbon on the new CCH Professional Building, 1950 W. Polk St.

1 p.m. — Mayor Emanuel to highlight next phase of Union Station redevelopment. Union Station, 225 South Canal Street.

12:35 p.m. — JB Pritzker speaks at Corinthian Temple COGIC with Secretary of State Jesse White. 4250 West Washington Street.

6 p.m. — Gov. Rauner and First Lady attend Romania's Centennial Tribute Concert. Copernicus Center, 5216 West Lawrence Avenue.

ILLINOIS

1:45 p.m. — JB Pritzker and Juliana Stratton to speak at the Democratic Women of the “South Suburbs Blue Wave Luncheon Rally” with Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza, attorney general nominee Kwame Raoul and Rep. Robin Kelly. 19201 Dixie Highway in Flossmoor.

3 p.m. — JB Pritzker and Juliana Stratton to speak at the Thornton Township Annual Mostaccioli Dinner with attorney general nominee Kwame Raoul. South Suburban College, 15800 State Street in South Holland.

