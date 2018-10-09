Political Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 9

In one of the few joint appearances this campaign, Gov. Bruce Rauner and challenger J.B. Pritzker are facing questions from the Sun-Times Editorial Board.

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 28 days away.

Here are the political events scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 9 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

•9:00 a.m. – With exactly a month to go before Election Day, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and his Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzker will face off in a debate of sorts on Tuesday in front of the Sun-Times Editorial Board. Watch the livestream.

Here’s what to expect.

•9:45 a.m. – U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky join the Syrian Community Network for a press conference to discuss the new presidential determination for refugee resettlement to 30,000 for the Fiscal Year 2019. Syrian Community Network Welcome Center, 5439 N. Broadway, Unit 1.

•10 a.m. – A coalition of progressive organizations including Sierra Club Illinois, SEIU, Planned Parenthood Illinois Action, Equality Illinois, Illinois Coalition Against Handgun Violence and others hold a press conference to outline their agenda ahead of the next gubernatorial debate and “announce a major mobilization program in the closing weeks of the election season.” At 69 W. Washington.

•11 a.m. – Mayor Emanuel, Choose Chicago to announce latest tourism numbers. The Sophy Hotel, 1411 East 53rd Street.

•11:30 a.m. – Women’s March Chicago and partner organizations announce speaker and performer lineups as well as the route and other details for Saturday’s “March to the Polls.” City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St., 2nd floor.

•11:30 a.m. – Former Chicago Police Department superintendent and mayoral candidate Garry McCarthy speaks about “law and order in Chicago” as part of a City Club of Chicago luncheon. Maggiano’s Banquets, 111 W. Grand Ave.

•6:30 p.m. – Mayor Emanuel to deliver remarks at the annual Chicago Public Library FOundation Sandburg Dinner. UIC Forum, 725 West Roosevelt Road.

•6:30 –Mayoral candidate Dorothy Brown will continue her Chicago Listening Tour on at Greater New Mount Eagle M.B. Church, 12301 S. Michigan Ave. There she will hear from the communities of Roseland, Ashburn, Auburn, Gresham, Beverly, Washington Heights, Mt. Greenwood, and Morgan Park.

ILLINOIS

•9:30 a.m. — Illinois First Lady Diana Rauner participates in an early childhood education roundtable. United Way of Rock River Valley, 612 N. Main St. #300. Rockford.

•4 p.m. — Gov. Bruce Rauner, state Rep. Jeff Keicher, DeKalb Mayor Jerry Smith, NIU President Lisa Freeman and officials with the University of Illinois system make an announcement about the Illinois Innovation Network. Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center, 231 N. Annie Glidden Road. Dekalb.

