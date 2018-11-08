How your Chicago-area neighborhood voted in the 2018 Illinois governor race

Scroll below to see an interactive map showing precinct-level results in the gubernatorial race.

While billionaire J.B. Pritzker defeated Gov. Bruce Rauner handily in Tuesday’s election, especially in the city of Chicago, but the concentration of his votes often vary in a matter of blocks.

The map below shows precinct-level results in all or parts of four Chicago-area counties: Cook, Lake, Will and DuPage. Those four counties accounted for well over half the state’s votes in the midterm election.

The map will be updated in the coming weeks as more precinct-level data is made available.

Loading...

