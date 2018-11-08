While billionaire J.B. Pritzker defeated Gov. Bruce Rauner handily in Tuesday’s election, especially in the city of Chicago, but the concentration of his votes often vary in a matter of blocks.
The map below shows precinct-level results in all or parts of four Chicago-area counties: Cook, Lake, Will and DuPage. Those four counties accounted for well over half the state’s votes in the midterm election.
The map will be updated in the coming weeks as more precinct-level data is made available.
