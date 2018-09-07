Obama, Pritzker sip tea at Urbana coffee shop, warn gov race not in the bag

Barack Obama orders a drink at a surprise appearance with gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker at a coffee shop in Urbana Friday, Sept. 17, 2018. | Tina Sfondeles/Sun-Times

President Barack Obama gave J.B. Pritzker’s run for governor a boost on Friday, following a midterm election rally cry to the nation with some retail politicking with the Democratic billionaire.

Obama stopped at an Urbana coffee shop with Pritzker and running mate Juliana Stratton. The former president ordered the drinks. Hot black tea for him, and green tea for Pritzker and Stratton.

The crowd inside Caffe Paradiso stood as he walked in, but he told everyone to sit down.

Here’s former President Obama’s walking into an Urbana coffee shop with JB Pritzker. pic.twitter.com/yJlPZTrTuU — Tina Sfondeles (@TinaSfon) September 7, 2018

“Everybody know J.B. Pritzker?” the former president asked cheering students in Caffe Paradiso. “Do we have our next lieutenant governor here?,” he asked pointing to Stratton.

RELATED: Obama says we are in ‘dangerous times,’ calls out Trump for fanning resentment

“You guys, remember to vote,” Obama said as he left. “Governor, lieutenant governor, all the way down the ballot.”

Crowds pressed up against the window of the coffee shop, snapping photos of the former president. Inside, Obama mingled with students.

“We need engineers. We’ve got enough lawyers,” he told one student.

Pritzker’s sister Penny was Obama’s Commerce Secretary, but J.B. Pritzker has been more closely aligned with Hillary Clinton, raising money for both of her presidential runs.

But Stratton and Obama do have some history.

The former president took the unusual step of endorsing her over incumbent Democrat Ken Dunkin for an Illinois House seat in 2016. Defeating Dunkin was a priority for Illinois Democrats because he broke ranks with the party and sided with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner on some key votes.