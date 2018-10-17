Pritzker campaign workers claim discrimination in federal lawsuit, demand $7.5M

Ten campaign workers for Democrat J.B. Pritzker have filed a federal lawsuit accusing the gubernatorial candidate of perpetuating racial discrimination by “herding” black and Latino workers — while also demanding a cool $7.5 million from the billionaire philanthropist to settle the case.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court, offers a very blunt account of working for the campaign — beginning with “JB Pritzker for Governor has a race problem.” Pritzker’s running mate State Rep. Juliana Stratton, in turn, called the suit “baseless.” Speaking to reporters Wednesday morning — with the election just 20 days away — Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner called the allegations “troubling.”

The plaintiffs allege that while the campaign has hired African-American and Latino workers, “the vast majority are herded into race-specific positions where they are expected to interact with the public, offered no meaningful chance for advancement, and receive less favorable treatment than their white counterparts who engage with, as the campaign sees it, a more desirable constituency.”

The suit was filed Tuesday by Maxwell Little, Jason Benton, Jelani Coleman, Celia Colon, Kasmine Calhoun, Erica Kimble, Nathaniel Madison, Tiffany Madison, James B. Tinsley and Mark Walker — all field organizers.

In response, the Pritzker campaign released a “demand letter” the plaintiffs’ attorney had sent to the campaign Oct. 5. That letter included a request for “actual and punitive damages in the sum of $7.5 million.” It gave an Oct. 8 deadline for the “compensation offer,” while also threatening “legal remedies.”

The letter also includes a request for Pritzker to write them each a “personalized letter of recommendation.” The plaintiffs also want Pritzker: to hire a chief diversity officer within seven days; “create a meaningful anti-discrimination policy”; conduct mandatory anti-discrimination training; post all job openings in each office in a timely manner; and “cease and desist from engaging in discriminatory practices under Title VII.

The suit lists several “examples of racial discrimination,” including sending African-American and Latino field organizers to “perform racists [sic] tasks such as to, ‘go round up 40 Black guys’ for an event; denying minority field organizers the same privileges and resources as other field organizers, including access to Pritzker at events they had planned.

The suit says their complaints were ignored and alleges the use of “crass and racially discriminatory language” as well as attempts to “intimidate and harangue Latino and African American organizers for standing up for their constitutional rights.”

The suit claims one of the field offices was in an unsafe location and their request to work remotely was denied.

“And when they asked why JB Pritzker did not visit their office, they were told that ‘he’ll visit when they stop shooting,'” according to the lawsuit. “Apparently the Region 6 Office is safe enough for Black and Latino men and women, but not a white man.”

In a lengthy statement, Stratton sought to defend the Pritzker campaign, saying she’s proud of it.

“The majority of our senior team are African American and almost 45 percent of our entire staff are people of color. … When people feel like they have been harassed or discriminated against, they have the the right to come forward and thave their voices heard,” Stratton said. “In this case, we had a letter delivered to us asking for $7.5 million dollars in 24 hours or they threatened legal action and to go to press. That’s not a good-faith effort.”

Stratton called the examples provided in the suit “baseless.”

“We stand by our staff and that’s why we are not afraid to litigate this to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.

Pritzker issued a brief statement.

“To be clear. This is just not true,” he said. “I am incredibly proud of our campaign, how diverse it is, and how inclusive our administration will be.”.

Asked about the suit on Wednesday morning in Chicago, Rauner called it “troubling.”

“These allegations are serious. They need to be investigated and I think the people of Illinois deserve to know the truth about Mr. Pritzker’s actions,” Rauner said.

The governor, too, sought to dig up an unfavorable FBI wiretap which featured Pritzker talking to imprisoned former Gov. Rod Blagojevich about an appointment, saying Pritzker “used the language of racists.” He called accusations that his campaign may have played a role in the suit “craziness.”

Rauner was also asked questions about the diversity of his own campaign, mentioning Rhonda Brown, a political consultant on his campaign as an example of a high-ranking members, but not his lieutenant governor pick, Evelyn Sanguinetti, who is Latina. He said his administration has a “huge number” of African-American and Latino employees, as well as within boards.

“The point is not staff. It’s results for families. We’ve driven results,” Rauner said. “In the state of Illinois, Latino families and African-American families have suffered from discrimination and lack of economic opportunity and lack of education equality. We are changing that. No one else changed it.”

“What we’ve achieved is real results to help the black community and the Latino community,” Rauner said, mentioning a change in the school funding formula and a private school scholarship program he heralded.

Although Stratton spoke to NBC on Tuesday night as the campaign sought to defend their position, Pritzker’s lieutenant governor pick was out of the public spotlight on Wednesday.

The three-count suit, which alleges discrimination, retaliation and harassment, seeks similar requests as the letter the Pritzker campaign received, but there is no specific mention of the $7.5 million in damages. The suit requests back pay, attorney fees, damage for all employment benefits, as well as punitive, liquidated, general, and compensatory damages, as well as additional relief and attorney fees.