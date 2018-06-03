Pritzker gives his campaign a $25 million boost

Gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker and his running mate, State Rep. Juliana Stratton, celebrate his win in the March primary. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Democrat J.B. Pritzker gave his gubernatorial campaign a $25 million shot in the arm last week.

And in doing so, the Gold Coast billionaire boosted his war chest well over $100 million as he seeks to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Pritzker has self-funded his gubernatorial campaign largely with a series of $7 million donations since he entered the race in March 2017. But he has ratcheted up his personal largesse since winning the March primary, kicking in an additional $30 million in the final 11 days of May.

The latest contribution arrived May 31, bringing the total he’s given his campaign in cash and in-kind contributions to $106 million.

Pritzker and Rauner spent $132 million on their hard-fought primaries. Rauner spent more than $63 million and Pritzker spent $68 million between December 2016 and the end of March, records have shown.